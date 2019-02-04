Hunger strike Day 6: Anna Hazare threatens to return Padma Bhushan if Lokpal demand not met

Social activist Anna Hazare, who is on a hunger strike demanding appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas, has now warned that if the Narendra Modi government fails to fulfill its promises in the next few days, he will return his Padma Bhushan to President. Hazare’s fast entered the sixth day on Monday. According to a report in The Indian Express, the octogenarian said that he will return the award next week if his demands are not met.

Stating that he will not break his fast until the Centre appoints a Lokpal, Hazare said on Sunday, “I will be returning my Padma Bhushan award to the President. I did not work for that award, you only gave me that while I was working for social cause and the country. If the country or society is in this condition, then why should I keep that?”

“Modi government has breached the faith of people,” he added.

Hazare has been on a hunger strike since January 30 at his native Ralegan Siddhi village in Ahmednagar of Maharashtra, demanding the appointment of Lokpal and Lokayuktas and resolution of the farmers’ issue.

The IE report said that his health has worsened further. Doctors pointed out high ketone bodies in his blood, low blood sugar levels and impaired liver function. Doctors said that the activist has lost 3.75 kg since he started his fast.

On Sunday, BJP’s ruling partner Shiv Sena came out in Anna Hazare’s support, urging him to emulate socialist leader Jayaprakash Narayan and lead an agitation against corruption.

Meanwhile, a PTI report said that around 5,000 farmers from Ahmednagar district are likely to stage a protest outside the district collector’s office on Monday to support Anna Hazare’s fast.