Hunger strike: Arvind Kejriwal apprehensive about Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain being ‘forced out’ of sit-in

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today expressed apprehension that his deputy Manish Sisodia and Health Minister Satyendar Jain may be forced out of the L-G office, where they are staging a sit-in since Monday, after a team of doctors and medical staff reached there for their health check up. Jain and Sisodia have been on an indefinite hunger strike since Tuesday and Wednesday respectively at the L-G office to press for their demands including a direction to IAS officers to end their “strike”. “Why r they planning to take them forcefully? It is just 4 days. Both of them r fit. They r fighting for the people of Delhi (sic),” Kejriwal tweeted. Also, Sisodia released a video from the L-G office and warned that if they are forcibly removed from the L-G Secretariat, they will stop drinking water too.

“Around 20-25 people have reached the L-G office. It seems that there is preparation to forcibly remove us. I want to warn Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the L-G and police not to try to end our fast as we have been sitting on hunger strike here for the people of Delhi. “Please focus on our demands. If we are forcibly removed, we will give up even water,” Sisodia said in the video. A senior official said that Jain has lost a couple of kgs but there is “no need to hospitalise them as of now”.

“A regular team, consisting of a doctor, a nurse and and a helper, has been visiting to check on the health of the ministers. This afternoon a team of specialists visited them,” he said. A specialist team consists of a cardiologist, nephrologist, endocrinologist and the medical head of LNJP Hospital, he said.

“At 2:30 pm, his (Jain’s) vitals were checked and his sugar level was 57 units (mg/dL). His blood pressure reading was 98/64, while the pulse reading was 70. “However, ketone level (more than 3 units) has been detected in his body. In a normal condition, ketone should not be found,” the official said. Asked about the condition of Sisodia, he said, “the deputy chief minister is doing fine. There is no need to hospitalise them as of now.”