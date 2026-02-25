Several political leaders from the northeast have condemned the recent racial abuse incident targeting three Arunachali women in Delhi. The women were subjected to racial slurs by their neighbours in south Delhi’s

Malviya Nagar area. The couple, who were arrested following an investigation into the FIR, have been sent to 14 days of judicial custody.

The couple made the derogatory remarks during a row over repair work at their rented accommodation on February 20.

The incident has drawn sharp reaction from the political leaders from the northeast, who have sought exemplary action against the accused couple, identified as Harsh Singh and Ruby Jain.

Police have also invoked the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act in the FIR, PTI reported.

‘We stand firmly with our sisters’

Reacting to the row, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said such behaviour was unacceptable and had no place in society.

“We stand firmly with our three sisters, and their safety, dignity, and justice remain our highest priority,” he added.

Meghalaya CM Conrad K Sangma said discrimination against people from the northeast must stop. Apart from the New Delhi incident, he cited the “racial and sexual abuse” of a resident doctor of AIIMS Gorakhpur from Nagaland.

Among other leaders from the region who condemned the incident were Assam Congress president and MP Gaurav Gogoi, Manipur MP Angomcha Bimal Akoijam, and Tipra Motha Party leader Pradyot Bikram Manikya Debbarma.

“The New Delhi incident is a stark reminder that prejudice against people from the northeast continues to persist,” Gogoi said, insisting that the matter “cannot be dismissed as a routine neighbourhood dispute”.

Debbarma on the other hand reminded the nation that people of Arunachal Pradesh had been guarding their State’s border with China.

“It is because of the patriotism of Arunachalis that not one Chinese soldier can enter our country, yet they have to be subjected to racism and ridicule. This not only hurts but humiliates the very essence of where our country is headed. Will see that these women are given due justice,” he posted on X.

‘Delhi belongs to everyone’

Meanwhile, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta took to X to condemn the incident, adding that Delhi belongs to everyone. “Here, the dignity, respect, and safety of every citizen is paramount. I will meet with them personally,” she said.

How did the row break out?

According to Delhi police, the Arunachali women had engaged an electrician on their fourth-floor flat to install an air conditioner, but Singh and Jain objected to it. They claimed that dust and debris from the drilling work fell on their floor below. A video showing the incident later went viral.

Following the row, Singh has said he is “ashamed” and apologised to the people of the Northeast.