‘Humanity personified’: Chandrababu Naidu backs Modi’s Rs 1.75L crore antidote amid Covid-19 lockdown

N Chandrababu Naidu has praised PM Narendra Modi for announcing a slew of measures for poor in view of the Covid-19 lockdown. (File photo)

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) president N Chandrababu Naidu, who fell out of the National Democratic Alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections last year, has lauded the measures taken by the Modi government to provide relief to people who are facing the brunt of a complete lockdown due to the spread of coronavirus. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu on Friday appreciated him for the timely package of Rs 1.75 lakh crore to frontline warriors, farmers and the poor.

The former Andhra Pradesh CM said that Modi’s his government is ‘humanity personified’ and reiterated his support to the PM and his team in tackling the deadly COVID-19. Naidu said relief announced by the government for farmers, poor women, free gas cylinders, and senior citizens are right steps towards protecting them from becoming vulnerable to the deadly disease.

“Rs 1,75,000 crore package to support various sections of the society is highly lauded. In this context, Rs 50 lakh insurance cover introduced for frontline warriors comes at a right time as tribute to their sacrifice,” his letter reads.

Naidu also exuded confidence that India under PM Modi’s able leadership will overcome the crisis soon.

The Rs.1,75,000 Cr relief announced by @narendramodi ji’s Govt is a landmark package and a much-needed antidote to a bleak situation. Truly hope the nation tides through these times faster and emerges stronger than before pic.twitter.com/Kcx1HYIxW8 — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 27, 2020

“India, with its huge diversity and large population is on the edge of COVID-19 threat. However, we are confident that India under your able leadership would effectively retaliate the threat of coronavirus by setting an example to the rest of the world,” he said, adding that “efforts to ensure that no Indian goes to bed on an empty stomach is a proof that your government is humanity personified”.

The central government has announced a slew of measures of measures to provide some relief to weaker section of society including daily wage workers, farmers and women. Under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana, the government will provide Rs 50 lakh medical insurance per person for health workers who are putting themselves at risk by treating Covid-19 patients. The government will also be providing free rice, wheat and pulses and cooking gas cylinders. Besides, MNREGA wages have also been increased from present Rs 182 per day to Rs 202.

The government has announced that a one-time amount of Rs 1,000 will be deposited into the accounts of 3 crore senior citizens. Furthermore, 20 crore women ‘Jan Dhan’ account holders will get Rs 500 per month for the next three months.