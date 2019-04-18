‘Hum hain na’: Sushma Swaraj assures to help Indian man in Saudi who threatened to commit ‘suicide’

Responding to the appeal, Swaraj said in tweet on Thursday that she was there to help and the entire embassy will lend a helping hand. (IE)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has assured to help an Indian man in Saudi Arabia after he made an appeal on Twitter to aide his return to his country.

The man, identified as Ali, has claimed that he has been seeking help from the Indian Embassy in Riyadh for the last one year to get back to India. He has also threatened to commit suicide.

“Sir ek bat bateyn app log ki meri madat kar sakte ho ki mujhe khud kusi karleni chahye taqreeban 12 maheeno se guhar laga raha hun main embassy se lekin embassy samjha rahi hai mere ko theek agar mujhe India bhejwa sakte ho to maher bani hogi kyun ki mere 4bacche bhi hain sir (sic),” Ali tweeted.

Responding to the appeal, Swaraj said in tweet on Thursday that she was there to help and the entire embassy will lend a helping hand.

“‘Khud kusi’ ki baat nahin sochte. Hum hain na. Hamari Embassy aapki poori madad karegi,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site, and asked Indian authorities in Riyadh to send a report on the matter.

However, the post by Ali was later removed from Twitter.

Swaraj’s witty side had also come to the fore on Twitter recently as she helped people with visa-related and other issues on the micro-blogging site while adding a dash of humour to her words.

The Union minister is known for her social-media savviness and also to respond to various people on Twitter in need of assistance.

She even sometimes responds to those just indulging in light-hearted banter.

Twitter user @kianiistarr had posted early April that she needed help on issuing of visa as her wedding was held up, and the foreign minister had responded that she could help her.

“Oh !…………… I can help your Sasuraal Walas with Indian Visa so that they don’t have to postpone the wedding any further,” Swaraj had tweeted.