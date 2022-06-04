‘Huge crime’: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma targeted in AAP’s expose

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday stepped up the ante against BJP over corruption charges as he alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave government contracts of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to the firms of his wife and son’s business partners, while pointing out several financial irregularities.

“Himanta Biswa Sarma awarded the contract to his wife’s company. He paid Rs 990 for the PPE kits while others were purchased at Rs 600 a piece from another company on the same day. This is a huge crime,” Sisodia said, adding that he had evidence to back his claim.

“Will the BJP have courage to take action against its own leader or will it keep hounding us with made-up cases?” he said.

Sisodia’s allegations were based on an investigative report by a media house. Sarma’s wife Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said the claims made in the news report were “unfounded.”

“I did not take a single penny out of this supply. I have always been transparent about my belief in giving back to society, irrespective of my husband’s political standing. My organisation has also supported the NHM in the fight against COVID by donating to the Aarogya Nidhi,” read her statement.

The report, while citing replies to several Right to Information (RTI) queries pointed out that the supply of the emergency medical kits were given to four firms without floating any tenders. Out of these four, three firms were linked to Sarma’s family and business associates. Sarma was Assam’s Health Minister at that time.

Sisodia’s allegations come amid the arrest of Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in connection with a 2015 Hawala case. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called the charges fake and claimed that the central agency is acting at the direction of the Modi government ahead of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls. Calling it an act of political vendetta, Kejriwal stated that he has information from credible sources that Sisodia is next in line to get arrested.

“Reliable sources have suggested to me that Manish Sisodia is going to be arrested soon; centre has ordered all agencies to form fake cases against him,” Kejriwal had said.

“Arrest all of us in one go, have us investigated and raided. Then we can get back to work”, he further added.