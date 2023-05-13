Hubbali Dharwad Central Election Result 2023 Live: Battle of prestige for Jagadish Shettar, results shortly

Karnataka Election 2023, Hubbali Dharwad Central Result Live: Hubli-Dharwad-Central (Gen) is a state Assembly constituency in the Dharwad district and Mumbai Karnataka region of Karnataka and is part of the Dharwad Parliamentary/Lok Sabha constituency.
The counting of votes will begin at 8 AM today to decide the outcome of the election to the Hubbali Dharwad Central Assembly constituency in Karnataka. The stage is set for an epic battle between Jagadish Shettar from the Indian National Congress (INC) and Mahesh Tenginakai from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Siddalingeshgow da Mahanthavadeyar is the Janata Dal (Secular) candidate from the constituency and is taking on both the BJP and Congress leaders.
In 2018, Jagadish Shettar of the BJP won the seat by defeating Dr. Mahesh Nalwad of the Congress party with a margin of 21,306 votes. Hubballi Dharwad Central gave Karnataka two Chief Ministers SR Bommai, father of the current Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and Jagadish Shettar. There are a total of 5.21 crore voters in Karnataka, which includes 2.59 crore women voters and 2.62 crore male voters. Of the total voters, 12.15 lakh voters are above the age of 80, 16,976 are above the age of 100, 4,699 are third gender and 9.17 lakh are first-time voters. This year the voter turnout recorded was nearly 72 per cent.