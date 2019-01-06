HS Phoolka slams reports of joining BJP, says meeting with Vijay Goel ‘no news’

HS Phoolka

Days after resigning from the primary membership of Aam Admi Party (AAP), senior lawyer HS Phoolka has quashed reports of joining the BJP. There were rumours of his joining the saffron party after his meeting with Union Minister Vijay Goel.

Phoolka, taking to Twitter said, “Meeting Vijay Goel is no news. We are good friends and meet often. When I became the Leader of Opposition, he had invited me for dinner at his Haveli. He has been helping me in the 1984 Sikh genocide cases quietly without claiming any credit. I meet every leader who supports our fight for justice.”.

The senior lawyer after tendering his resignation to party supremo Arvind Kejriwal said the later had asked him to reconsider his resignation. He is a lawyer for a number of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims and had joined AAP in 2014.

In 2015, he had resigned from all party posts, pointing out that he wanted to focus on the battle for victims justice. Phoolka was elected to the Punjab Assembly from Dakha in 2017.

“We have asked him to reconsider his decision. Mr Phoolka is a valuable member of the party and has played a very important role in the Punjab unit,” Delhi Deputy CM and AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia was quoted by Indian Express as saying.

Meanwhile, in another jot for the party on Sunday, another AAP leader in Punjab Sukhpal Singh Khaira also resigned from the primary membership of the party. As per reports, in his letter to the party’s national convenor, Khaira alleged that AAP has deviated from the ideology and principles on which it was formed.