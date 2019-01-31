HowsTheJobs: Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at PM Narendra Modi on employment data



The disclosure of data from a report on job creation that the government allegedly held back has put the Modi government on the back foot. With the opposition parties claiming to have found authentic data to attest their claims of lack of employment — Business Standard claims that the report puts unemployment in 2017-18 at 45-year high — the pressure on the Centre is immense.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has so far led the Opposition’s charge against the government’s economic policies, including the implementation of GST and the demonetisation decision, today found an apt opportunity to corner the government on the jobs front. The hashtag is a spin to the much-loved dialogue from the film and has been a fan favorite for many ever since its release, including PM Modi.

Taking to Twitter, the Congress president wrote: “NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go.” Rahul then captioned his post with the hashtag – #HowsTheJobs, in a direct swipe at PM Modi’s reference to the popular Uri: The Surgical Strike dialogue.

The Congress chief took to Twitter after a report about job creation that said that the unemployment among youth broke through the roof in 2017-18.

NoMo Jobs! The Fuhrer promised us 2 Cr jobs a year. 5 years later, his leaked job creation report card reveals a National Disaster. Unemployment is at its highest in 45 yrs. 6.5 Cr youth are jobless in 2017-18 alone. Time for NoMo2Go. #HowsTheJobs pic.twitter.com/nbX4iYmsiZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) January 31, 2019

The National Sample Survey Office’s (NSSO’s) periodic labour force survey (PLFS) was not released despite being assessed by the National Statistics Commission in December, leading to a massive row on Wednesday, a media report said.

Reports also say that two members of the statistics body quit over the blocking of the report. Experts say that this was done in order to not provide ammunition to the opposition with the national elections which are due in May.

Divya Spandana/Ramya who oversees Congress’s Social Media & Digital Communications said on Twitter, “While the youth of the country demand jobs, the PM is busy quoting dialogues from movies. Unemployment touches a 45 year high! #HowsTheJobs Modiji?”

While the youth of the country demand jobs, the PM is busy quoting dialogues from movies.

Unemployment touches a 45 year high! #HowsTheJobs Modiji? pic.twitter.com/b79xY9jqIy — Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) January 31, 2019

“‘How’s the josh?’ nahin, how’re the jobs?” the firebrand leader of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen Party Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted as well.

It’s clear that he has inherited Mussolini’s shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO’s real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn’t ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews! https://t.co/T0DHUs7IdZ — BJP (@BJP4India) January 31, 2019

BJP, on the other hand, slammed Rahul’s tweet and termed it fake news. “It’s clear that he has inherited Mussolini’s shortsightedness and has myopic understanding of issues. EPFO’s real data shows sharp increase in jobs, created in just the last 15 months. Only a man who hasn’t ever held a proper job & is totally jobless can peddle such #FakeNews!”