How’s the josh? At first public event in months, ailing Manohar Parrikar kicks off address in style

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar at the state secretariat in Panaji at the beginning of 2019

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Sunday attended a public event for the first time since he was diagnosed with a pancreatic ailment last year when he turned up at the function to inaugurate a cable-stayed bridge on the Mandovi river. Addressing the audience, Parrikar charged up the audience borrowing a popular dialogue from Vicky Kaushal-helmed Bollywood film Uri: The Surgical Strike.

Wearing a defence cap and medical appendage attached, Parrikar, 63, charged up the audience when he asked them: “How is the Josh”, a dialogue which became popular with many politicians including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“How’s the Josh?, How is the josh?, How’s the Josh?…”

Parrikar then said that he will transfer his Josh (enthusiasm) and will speak a few words.

The 5.1 km long, four-laned “Atal Setu” was opened to the public by Union Minister for Road Transport and National Highways Nitin Gadkari in presence of Parrikar, Union AYUSH Minister Shripad Naik and other ministers from the state. The bridge has become the third such link over the river to connect Panaji with North Goa.

The former defence minister has been in and out of hospitals in Mumbai, Delhi and the USA since February 2018.

He has been recuperating at his private residence near here since October 14 last year, after he was discharged from the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Also Read: Facebook’s plan to integrate WhatsApp, Instagram, & Messenger could backfire!

Parrikar could not attend the office of CM for long due to his illness.

He has not attended any public events except visiting his office at the state secretariat late last year on a few occasions.

A frail-looking Parrikar was greeted with lusty cheers by people when he arrived for the inaugural event this evening. The bridge is considered to be his dream infrastructure venture.

During his brief speech, Parrikar lamented a social media “tendency” to oppose every developmental project in Goa.

Parrikar said that there is opposition for the airport and even to the garbage treatment plant, but he thinks that Goans should be positive.

The “Atal Setu” is expected to decongest Panaji, which receives approximately 66,000 vehicles every day, to a great extent.