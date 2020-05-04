Howrah: BJP questions ‘peace march’ by police as hundreds defy lockdown in red zone

Police in Howrah conducted a peace march on Sunday at Tikiapara lane. (Video grab)

The Bharatiya Janata Party has slammed the ‘peace march’ organised by police in Howrah that saw hundreds of people pouring out on streets in support, six days after a mob had attacked cops for enforcing the lockdown. The BJP’s West Bengal unit took a jibe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, questioning the seriousness of the Trinamool Congress government in dealing with the situation.

Party’s state unit chief and Lok Sabha MP Dilip Ghosh questioned the necessity of the march in the red zone and said expecting the public to follow the rules will be wrong when police personnel are out on roads openly violating the rules.

“The result of lockdown in the Red Zone. Procession for Communal Harmony under the initiative of Police at Howrah, Tikiapara. Why will the common people abide by the rules of lockdown if the police refuse to obey them?” Ghosh tweeted along with the video of the march.

“Was the performance of such spectacle absolutely necessary?” he asked.

The BJP’s Bengal unit also accused the police of making a mockery of the red zone in Howrah’s Tikiapara.

“If this is how the police are enforcing lockdown in sensitive zones, one can only imagine what is happening in the rest of Bengal. Has Mamata Banerjee government abdicated all its responsibilities?” it asked.

Another BJP leader and party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta too slammed the Mamata government and sought the Centre’s intervention.

“With Mamata Banerjee wilfully disregarding lockdown norms in Red Zones—the police-sanctioned celebratory procession in Tikiapara, Howrah, being the latest example—it is time for the Centre to consider steps. There is a growing case for reading the provisions of Article 355 to West Bengal,” he tweeted.

Police in Howrah conducted a peace march on Sunday at Tikiapara lane, six days after cops were attacked by a mob in the same vicinity. A huge crowd poured out on the street as people from the buildings along the lane showered petals on them.

The West Bengal government and the Centre are at loggerheads over the handling of the coronavirus situation in the state. While the state claims to have handled the situation perfectly and provided help to the public, the Centre has expressed unhappiness over the government for not strictly implementing the lockdown rules and its lack of transparency in sharing data.