Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express derails at Odisha’s Bhadrak, no casualties

A coach of the Howrah-Bhubaneswar Jan Shatabdi Express on Saturday derailed at a level crossing near Odisha’s Bhadrak after hitting a bull. However, no casualty was reported.

ASM Bhadrak Railway Station SC Sahu said that the train derailed at the level crossing near the Bhadrak Station Yard after hitting a bull at around 6 PM. The front wheels of the second bogie had derailed, ANI reported.

The guard-cum-luggage van located next to the engine derailed after the driver saw a bull at the tracks and tried to suddenly apply the brakes.

Later, officials were sent to the spot for restoration work. The derailed coach was an SLR (sitting cum luggage rake) one.

An East Coast Railway official said that railway services were not affected as it is a double line.

A train has two SLR coaches one next to the engine and another at the end of the train, the official said.