‘Howdy, Modi’ tremendous display of bigger ideas, visionary leadership, says top US diplomat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Howdy Modi event in Houston. (Photo: Twitter)

The “Howdy, Modi” diaspora rally here addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump was a tremendous display of bigger ideas and visionary leadership to further accelerate the Indo-US strategic partnership, a top American diplomat has said. Alice G Wells, the acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia, said the strength of the Indian diaspora community in the United States in unparalleled. Prime Minister Modi and US President Trump on Sunday addressed the mega “Howdy, Modi” event here with over 50,000 Indian-Americans present at the NRG stadium.

“Howdy, Modi was a tremendous display of big crowds, bigger ideas, and visionary leadership,” Wells said in a tweet. “Together Trump and Modi are delivering on their shared commitment to accelerate the upward trajectory of the US-India strategic partnership,” she said. She said the Indian diaspora community in the US is unparalleled. “The strength of the Indian diaspora community in the US in unparalleled – and loud enough that I can almost hear the cheering from here at United Nations General Assembly,” Wells said.

Several other top American lawmakers also praised Modi for his “Howdy, Modi” address. “What a crowd at the “Howdy, Modi” event! Honoured to be a part of such a tremendous gathering representing the people of Texas,” Congressional District 22, Congressman Pete Olson said. “Thanks to Prime Minister Modi for coming to Houston along with President Trump for the “Howdy, Modi” extravaganza, with a crowd of more than 50,000 enthusiastic fans in attendance,” John Cornyn, Senator from Texas, said.

Observing that India is one of the most important friends and partners of the US, Cornyn said the two countries share common values of freedom, democracy, and free enterprise, and will always look for new opportunities to deepen our relationship. “Couldn’t be more honoured to welcome Modi to Houston,” he said. “India is largest democracy on the face of earth and America is proud to be your friend,” junior Senator for Texas Ted Cruz said.