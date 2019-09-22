Howdy Modi LIVE: Houston gears up for Modi-Trump blockbuster show

Howdy Modi LIVE: Prime Minister Modi will also be joined by US President Donald Trump who is expected to deliver a 30-minute-long-speech at the historic event. (PTI)

Howdy Modi in Houston: The stage is set for what could be called one of the biggest events outside India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is set to receive a rockstar welcome by over 50000 people from Indian community at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Prime Minister Modi will also be joined by US President Donald Trump who is expected to deliver a 30-minute-long-speech at the historic event — which will be the largest live gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope.

Ahead of the event, the Prime Minister met Kashmiri pandits, Sikh community, and Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston. In a tweet, the prime minister office said that Modi interacted with certain members of the communities during which they congratulated him on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by his government. “In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian,” the PMO India said.

