Howdy Modi LIVE: Houston gears up for Modi-Trump blockbuster show

Howdy Modi in Houston: The stage is set for what could be called one of the biggest events outside India for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He is set to receive a rockstar welcome by over 50000 people from Indian community at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Prime Minister Modi will also be joined by US President Donald Trump who is expected to deliver a 30-minute-long-speech at the historic event — which will be the largest live gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope.
Ahead of the event, the Prime Minister met Kashmiri pandits, Sikh community, and Dawoodi Bohra community in Houston. In a tweet, the prime minister office said that Modi interacted with certain members of the communities during which they congratulated him on some of the pathbreaking decisions taken by his government. “In Houston, a delegation of the Kashmiri Pandit community met the Prime Minister. They unequivocally supported the steps being taken for the progress of India and empowerment of every Indian,” the PMO India said.
Prime Minister Modi meets leading energy sector CEOs. In a tweet, he says, "It is impossible to come to Houston and not talk energy! Had a wonderful interaction with leading energy sector CEOs. We discussed methods to harness opportunities in the energy sector. Also witnessed the signing of MoU between Tellurian and Petronet LNG."
Donald Trump is expected to deliver a 30-minute long speech on India at the Howdy, Modi event at the NRG Stadium in Houston. Trump will fly to Houston only to attend the 'Howdy, Modi!' event. The event will start at 8:30 PM (IST). The US Presidennt will spend 100 minutes at the NRG Stadium. He is also expected to be present in the audience during PM Modi's address.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Houston yesterday. Today, he met certain communities — Kashmiri Pandit, Dawoodi Bohra community, Sikh community — ahead of the mega event.