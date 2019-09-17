Howdy, Modi! Kapil Sibal has a word of advice for PM ahead of mega Houston event

Kapil Sibal said that PM Modi should visit rural areas of this country and have an event like ‘Howdy, Modi’ here too. (PTI)

Howdy, Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled blockbuster mega-event — ‘Howdy, Modi’ in Houston — does not appear to have not gone down well with the opposition leaders who have termed it a show meant for publicity. The opposition leaders have also asked the Prime Minister to have such events here in India to know how the country is actually doing.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal while speaking to a news channel said that PM Modi should visit rural areas of this country and have an event like ‘Howdy, Modi’ here too. “Then people will tell him how they are doing.”

“If it’s Howdy Modi outside India, it should be Howdy Modi inside India as well. Modi should go to rural areas of this country and have an event like Howdy Modi. People of India will tell him what they are facing, I hope he has these events here. These external extravaganzas (are for) both internal and external consumption,” Sibal said.

‘Howdy, Modi’ is a community summit set to be hosted by Texas India Forum on September 22 in Houston which will see Prime Minister Modi address over 50,000 people at the NRG Stadium. This will be the largest gathering for an invited foreign leader visiting the United States other than the Pope. US President Donald Trump too will be present at the event and address the gathering.

The BJP leaders are calling the presence of Trump a sign of strengthening ties between India and the United States. However, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi termed the presence of Trump “a weird development”. He said that both the countries have not been able to solve their trade issues but the leaders will share a stage together.

“It is a weird development. The trade war between US and China is affecting our own economy. We don’t know what America is going to do in Afghanistan, but we too face a threat. But we are not doing anything about it and sharing a stage. So be it,” Owaisi said.