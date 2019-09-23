Howdy Modi event: From fight against terrorism to Article 370, 5 takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s Houston speech

PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump together at ‘Howdy Modi’ event in Houston.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a 50,000-strong crowd of Indian-Americans at an event organised at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The Prime Minister, who is on a seven-day visit to the United States to participate in the 74th UN General Assembly, was joined by President Donald Trump in a special gesture, underscoring the special bond between the two great democracies in the world. This was the first time in the history when an American President shared a stage with an Indian Prime Minister for a rally. The two leaders displayed a special bonhomie as they lavished praise on each other and vowed to further deepen the ties between their nations.

Howdy Modi: Five key takeaways from PM Narendra Modi’s speech:

Terrorism: Where were 9/11, 26/11 conspirators found, asks PM Modi

Without naming Pakistan and Premier Imran Khan, PM Modi in his speech hit out at the neighbouring country in the presence of Trump for its support to terrorism. Making a strong pitch against terrorism, he asked the crowd to give Donald Trump a standing ovation, as he targeted Pakistan and Khan. “Where were the conspirators of 9/11 and 26/11 terror attacks found,” he asked while referring to terror attacks in the US and Mumbai and called for a “decisive battle” against terrorism.

Article 370: A decisive step towards development for all in Jammu and Kashmir

PM Modi said that New Delhi’s decision to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir has caused trouble to those who cannot handle their country and called for decisive fight terrorism. He also asked the crowd for to give a standing ovation to the MPs of both Houses of Indian Parliament for voting to revoke Article 370. “Article 370 encouraged terrorism and separatism in Jammu and Kashmir,” he said, asserting that its annulment will enable development and prosperity in the state and end discrimination against women, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes.

US with India in fight against terrorism

In a decisive move, PM Modi announced to the 50,000-strong crowd of Indian-Americans that the United States government and President Trump stand in complete support of the Indian government in all its measures to secure its borders and contain terrorism. The PM’s statement came just hours ahead of President Trump’s scheduled meeting with Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has vowed to champion the Kashmir cause on the global stage. Modi asked the crowds to give Trump a standing ovation for his support to India, in a clear attempt to block the US from taking a sympathetic view towards Pakistan.

Welfare with several farewells in the last 5 years: PM Modi

In a play of words, the Prime Minister said in his address that while the government has taken several welfare measures for the people in the past five years, it has also bid farewell to many things in the process. Recounting how the Swachh Bharat mission and construction of toilets have changed the face of India in the last five years, the Prime Minister said that India will bid farewell to open defecation on October 2 when the nation celebrates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. He also made special mention of repeal of outdated laws and tardy processes under his watch. The time taken to file tax returns and get a refund found notable mentions. The abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir was another step on similar lines, the PM said.

Digital India

On India’s prowess in digital technology, PM Modi said that data in the country is cheapest in the world and it has helped in redefining the governance. “If data is available at affordable prices anywhere in the world, it is India. One GB data in India is available at nearly 25 cents which is less than a dollar. This has been possible under digital India. From e-governance to income tax returns, cheap data has brought convenience to the people in India,” he said.

Diversity in unity

Speaking about diversity, he said that it is the basis of democracy. He then went on to demonstrate a glimpse of India’s diversity when he said “everything is fine” in many reginal languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali and others. “Diversity is unity. This diversity is the core of India’s vibrant democracy,” he said amid controversy surrounding Hindi back home.