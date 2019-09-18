“Howdy economy doing, Mr Modi?” Rahul Gandhi takes jibe at PM over Houston event

In an apparent reference to PM Modi’s “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston,US, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi how is the economy doing (Express photo: Anil Sharma/File)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and targeted him over the prevailing economic situation in the country. In an apparent reference to PM Modi’s “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston,US, Rahul Gandhi asked PM Modi how is the economy doing. “Howdy economy doin’, Mr Modi? Ain’t too good it seems,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

India’s GDP growth slipped to 6-year low of 5 per cent in June quarter as compared to 5.8 per cent in the previous quarter, according to the latest economic data. The slower growth rate combined with slump in manufacturing output, weak consumer demand and deceleration in private investment has indicated towards increasing slowdown in the Indian economy.

PM Modi, who is set to address the “Howdy, Modi!” event in Houston on September 22, during his upcoming America visit, will be joined by the US President Donald Trump. The Houston event will be the first time a US president and Indian Prime Minister will be addressing a joint rally. The event will also feature US lawmakers, prominent Indian Americans and 400 artistes who will present a cultural show. The three-hour “Howdy, Modi!” has been organised at NRG Stadium in Houston, one of the largest in Texas and has already garnered 50,000 registrations online, with many more on the waiting list.

Congress has been taking on the Modi government and criticising the government’s economic policies.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trained his guns at PM Modi for his international event, saying foreign events would not help get investors to salvage the economy.

Taking to Twitter, Priyanka Gandhi said, “Chanting 5 trillion every day or managing media headlines will not improve the Indian economy. Events organised abroad will not help get investors. Investor confidence has taken a hit but the government does not want to accept the reality. This slowdown is a speed-breaker in the country’s path to becoming an economic superpower.”

On Monday, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi described US President Donald Trump joining Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Howdy, Modi!” event in the words of British singer Elton John. “I think performers are all show-offs anyway. Unless you show off, you’re not going to get noticed – Elton John,” Singhvi said.