Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay announced a significant expansion of Tamil Nadu’s free bus travel scheme for women, now rebranded as Vettri Payanam (“Victorious Journey”). By covering 12,695 buses across seven state transport corporations, the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government has aimed to benefit over 84 lakh women daily. Launching the initiative from Chennai’s Koyambedu and Ambattur depots, Chief Minister Vijay boarded buses to speak directly with commuters, framing the expansion as essential financial relief for working-class women across the state.

What is the free bus scheme and how do women benefit?

Free bus travel for women and transgenders has been launched to support their education, employment, livelihoods, and economic empowerment, ensuring that progress is not hindered by transportation costs, Transport Minister A Vijay Tamilan Parthiban stated during the event.

The new free bus scheme covers a widened route, including express, limited-stop, and deluxe buses across municipal regions, town panchayats, and hill terrains a broader route coverage than the original DMK-era Vidiyal Payanam scheme, which restricted free rides to basic city buses. The government confirmed that the scheme operates without income ceilings or limits on daily rides, cementing equal mobility as a pillar of the state’s public welfare agenda.

Why was the scheme launched?

Parthiban described the initiative as a step toward fostering equality, with the minister emphasising that no distinction should be made in travel rights. It was further characterised as a “social revolution” designed to enable independent thinking, mobility, and greater contribution to the state’s economic growth.

The minister further stated that the launch was framed as an effort to honour social justice and women’s empowerment by facilitating broader participation in society and the economy while eliminating cost barriers to education, employment, and healthcare.

Opposition criticises

The move has triggered political friction; the opposition DMK has criticised the project as a mere rebranding of their flagship program, even as attention turns to TVK’s broader policy horizon, including its promised Annapoorani Super Six subsidised LPG cylinder initiative.

(With PTI Inputs)