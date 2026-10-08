The Centre has cleared a Rs 65 crore project to accelerate the process of granting property rights to residents of Delhi’s unauthorised colonies under the PM-UDAY scheme. Named DRISHTI (Delhi Revenue and Imaging Survey, Spatial Technology Initiative), the project will use GIS-based surveying and mapping to create a more transparent, organised and time-bound system for documenting properties and issuing ownership records.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the initiative aims to give “legal security and property rights to lakhs of families living in unauthorised colonies” and ensure eligible residents do not face “unnecessary delays” in getting their titles regularised.

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What DRISHTI will do: GIS mapping, district cells and a central unit

Under DRISHTI, the Delhi government’s Revenue Department will set up PM-UDAY Cells in all 13 districts of the capital, along with a dedicated unit at the headquarters. These cells will act as single-window points for residents to access information, submit documents and track the status of their property regularisation cases.

The core of the project is the use of geospatial technology to:

Carry out digital surveys of properties in unauthorised colonies

Prepare GIS-based maps showing plot boundaries and built-up structures

Link this spatial data with revenue records to streamline the issuance of property rights

By moving from ad hoc, paper-heavy processes to a digital, map-backed system, the government expects to cut down on disputes, duplication and delays that have long plagued regularisation efforts in these colonies.

Funding split: Rs 52 crore from Centre, Rs 13 crore from Delhi

Of the total Rs 65 crore project cost:

Rs 52 crore (80%) will come from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs through the Urban Development Fund

Rs 13 crore (20%) will be contributed by the Delhi Government’s Revenue Department

The central grant of Rs 52 crore is scheduled to be released in four instalments. However, the funding rules allow the entire amount to be released in a single instalment if the procurement of equipment and services is done through the Government e-Marketplace (GeM). This clause is intended to push for faster, more transparent procurement and quicker roll-out of the technology infrastructure needed for the surveys.

The project will be implemented by the Revenue Department, while the broader PM-UDAY scheme is executed jointly by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), the Revenue Department and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

दिल्ली की अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों में रहने वाले लोगों को संपत्ति अधिकार उपलब्ध कराने की दिशा में पीएम-उदय योजना के क्रियान्वयन को अब नई गति मिलेगी। केंद्र सरकार ने दिल्ली में DRISHTI के तहत आधुनिक जियोस्पेशियल/जीआईएस सर्वे और मैपिंग व्यवस्था विकसित करने के लिए 65 करोड़ रुपये की परियोजना को स्वीकृति दे दी है। इसके अंतर्गत सभी 13 जिलों में पीएम-उदय सेल और मुख्यालय में शाखा की स्थापना की जाएगी। — DIP – Delhi Government (@dip_delhi) October 8, 2026

Why unauthorised colonies matter: Lakhs of families, years of uncertainty

Delhi has a large number of unauthorised colonies—settlements that developed without formal planning approvals but are now home to lakhs of families. Residents in these areas often lack clear title documents, face difficulties in getting bank loans, selling or inheriting property, and live with the constant risk of legal challenges over their occupancy.

The PM-UDAY framework is meant to address this by:

Identifying eligible colonies and households

Verifying ownership and occupancy claims

Issuing property rights or regularisation certificates that give residents a recognised legal status

DRISHTI is designed to plug into this process by providing a reliable spatial database that can be cross-checked with revenue and municipal records. This will reduce the scope for conflicting claims, speed up verification and make it harder for intermediaries to exploit gaps in documentation.

How GIS changes the ground game

Traditional property surveys in dense, irregular settlements often rely on physical measurements, local maps and manual records, which can be inconsistent and open to manipulation. By contrast, a GIS-based system uses satellite imagery, drone or ground-based surveys and digital mapping tools to create a standardised, geo-referenced record of each property.

For Delhi, this means:

Plot-level clarity : Clear digital boundaries for each property, linked to owner details.

: Clear digital boundaries for each property, linked to owner details. Audit trail: Time-stamped records of surveys, revisions and approvals.

Inter-agency alignment: DDA, MCD and Revenue can work off the same map layer, reducing contradictions between land-use, building and revenue data.

For residents, the promise is a process that is faster, more predictable and less dependent on personal influence or paperwork tricks. For the administration, it offers a chance to finally build a credible database of properties in areas that have so far existed in a grey zone.

While the approval of Rs 65 crore and the launch of DRISHTI mark a key step, the real test will be in execution—like how quickly the PM-UDAY Cells can be staffed and made functional across all 13 districts.

Will the GIS surveys cover all eligible colonies in a reasonable time frame, or will they get stuck in tendering, vendor selection and technical glitches?

How effectively will the spatial data be integrated with existing revenue and municipal records, which are often fragmented and outdated?

The rule to release the full central grant in one go for purchases through GeM is meant to speed up the project. However, it also raises concerns about vendor capacity, quality checks and monitoring. For now, the Delhi government says the goal is to ensure eligible residents get their property rights without delays. The success of DRISHTI will depend on how well its technology, funding and ground-level work are implemented.