How tourists were rescued from Chinchoti waterfall near Mumbai – Watch video

One person is reportedly dead and over 100 people were rescued from the Chinchoti waterfall in Vasai, near Mumbai in Maharashtra, on Saturday. Some people are still left to be rescued. Officials said people were rescued by teams from the NDRF, Fire Brigade, and local police.

Police said the deceased had been identified as Bhavesh Gupta, who was at the picnic spot along with his friends. As local authorities were not able to reach some of the stranded people due to the dense forest and hilly terrain, the IAF was also called in for help.

Tehsildar Kiran Surwase said,”I was informed about the incident around 2 pm, following which I requested the Air Force for five helicopters. With the help of NDRF, firefighters and the local police, we rescued those who were stranded. Only one picnicker died and his body had been found. It was sent to the district hospital,” The Indian Express reported.

On Saturday, the Indian Air Force’s Mi-17 IV helicopter got airborne from Mumbai at 16.45 Hrs to rescue stranded Civilians at the waterfall. A total of 05 people were winched up to safety by the crew of the aircraft, the IAF tweeted.

“The area is witnessing continuous rainfall since morning, which led to these people getting stranded and it is also hampering rescue operations,” the official told PTI. A team of the five Battalion of the NDRF, stationed in Mumbai, was provided a “green corridor” by the traffic police to get to the site of operations near Vasai quickly.

Nearly 120 people had gone for a picnic at the Chinchoti waterfall, located in the Tungareshwar hill range at Vasai in Palghar district, and got stranded following a heavy downpour on Saturday. Reportedly, most of the people who had visited the site were from northern Mumbai suburbs like Kandivali, Borivali and Malad.

Many parts of Maharashtra including Palghar, Vasai, experienced flooding throwing normal lives out of gear.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has witnessed heavy rains in the current monsoon. Recently, extremely heavy rains were recorded over Nagpur city. The situation was so severe that the CM had to rush to the Nagpur Municipal Corporation control room to take stock of the situation and relief measures in the city in view of heavy rains. Fadnavis also reviewed the measures taken in other parts of the district with senior officials.