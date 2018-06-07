How to WATCH Pranab Mukherjee RSS Speech LIVE: Here is LIVE STREAMING LINK

​​​
Pranab Mukherjee had reached Nagpur on Wednesday evening. The ex-President has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg.

By: | Published: June 7, 2018 5:54 PM
Pranab Mukheree RSS Speech LIVE, Pranab Mukherjee, Pranab rss speech, Pranab rss address, RSS Tritiya Varsh, RSS Former President of India and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday will participate in the valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.

Former President of India and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday will participate in the valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. The official Twitter handle of RSS has confirmed, “Valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg, Nagpur would be telecast Live on FB from 6:30 pm today via https://www.facebook.com/RSSOrg.”

https://www.facebook.com/RSSOrg

Earlier in the day, Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid a visit to the birth place of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ahead of his much-anticipated speech at the Sangh headquarters in Maharashrtra’s Nagpur. He was welcomed by the RSS chief Bhagwat.


According to a report in PTI, this visit by Mukherjee to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of his scheduled itinerary.

Pranab Mukherjee had reached Nagpur on Wednesday evening. The ex-President has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg.

