How to WATCH Pranab Mukherjee RSS Speech LIVE: Here is LIVE STREAMING LINK

Former President of India and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday will participate in the valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur.

Former President of India and Congress stalwart Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday will participate in the valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg at RSS Headquarters in Nagpur. The official Twitter handle of RSS has confirmed, “Valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg, Nagpur would be telecast Live on FB from 6:30 pm today via https://www.facebook.com/RSSOrg.”

WATCH Pranab Mukherjee RSS Speech LIVE: Here are the LIVE STREAMING LINK:-

https://www.facebook.com/RSSOrg

Valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg, Nagpur would be telecast Live on FB from 6:30 pm today via https://t.co/t1zYhjln9C pic.twitter.com/EeNUKQdNbH — RSS (@RSSorg) June 7, 2018

Earlier in the day, Pranab Mukherjee on Thursday paid a visit to the birth place of the RSS founding Sarsanghachalak Keshav Baliram Hedgewar ahead of his much-anticipated speech at the Sangh headquarters in Maharashrtra’s Nagpur. He was welcomed by the RSS chief Bhagwat.

Pranabda visited Dr.Hedgewar’s ( founder of Sangh ) home along with Mohanji Bhagwat. #RSSTritiyaVarsh pic.twitter.com/0TeaNdFDi3 — RSS (@RSSorg) June 7, 2018

Valedictory program of Tritiya Varsh Sangh Shiksha Varg, Nagpur would be telecast Live on FB from 6:30 pm today via https://t.co/t1zYhjln9C pic.twitter.com/EeNUKQdNbH — RSS (@RSSorg) June 7, 2018



According to a report in PTI, this visit by Mukherjee to pay tributes to Hedgewar was not part of his scheduled itinerary.

Pranab Mukherjee had reached Nagpur on Wednesday evening. The ex-President has been invited by the RSS to address its Shiksha Varg.