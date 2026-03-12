The Supreme Court observed on Thursday that the criteria to decide whether a candidate belongs to the “creamy layer” or the “non-creamy layer” of the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) cannot be decided solely on the basis of parental income. The top court stated that determining the status purely on the basis of an income bracket, without any reference to the post or status parameters of the category, is not sustainable in law.

According to bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan, the idea behind excluding the creamy layer is to make sure that socially advanced sections within OBC communities do not take away benefits that are meant for people who are still genuinely backward.

The bench also explained that the creamy layer rule was introduced to keep reservation benefits focused on the most disadvantaged groups within the OBC category. At the same time, it should not be used to create unnecessary divisions among people who belong to the same social group, the court added.

What the ‘Creamy Layer’ Rule Means for OBC Reservations

The term “creamy layer” is used for the relatively financially stable and more socially advanced people within the Other Backward Classes (OBC). These individuals are kept outside the reservation system in government jobs and educational institutions.

The idea of the creamy layer came from the landmark case of Indra Sawhney v. Union of India. In that ruling, the Supreme Court of India upheld reservations for OBC communities but also said that the better-off sections among them should not receive these benefits. The court said this step was necessary to ensure that reservation advantages reach the truly disadvantaged groups within the OBC category.

The case involved three OBC candidates who appeared for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) civil services examination. During verification of their eligibility, they were classified as belonging to the creamy layer. They challenged the decision before the Central Administrative Tribunal and later the high courts, which directed the Centre to treat them as OBC non-creamy layer candidates.

High Courts Raised Concerns Over Income-Based Criteria

Several high courts had earlier relied on a 1993 office memorandum issued by the Centre, along with a clarification from 2004, to examine how the creamy layer among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) should be identified. These courts found that children of OBC parents working in public sector undertakings (PSUs) or private companies were being treated unfairly when creamy layer status was decided only on the basis of income.

Supreme Court Backs High Courts’ View

The Supreme Court of India agreed with this reasoning. The court said that interpreting the 1993 guidelines or the 2004 clarification in a way that leads to unequal treatment of OBC candidates in similar situations would be legally wrong and against the Constitution.

According to the court, creamy layer status cannot be decided simply by looking at income limits. It said the categories of posts and status-related factors mentioned in the 1993 memorandum must also be taken into account.

Equality principle must be maintained

The court also pointed out that treating one section of the same backward class differently without a strong reason would violate the constitutional principle of equality. It noted that the high courts were right in saying that employees of private companies and PSUs should not be treated differently from government employees while deciding reservation benefits, as this could amount to unfair discrimination.

What do the 1993 and 2004 guidelines say

The office memorandum issued on September 8, 1993 introduced an income and wealth test to identify the creamy layer within OBCs. It clearly stated that salary income and earnings from agricultural land should not be added to income from other sources while calculating the total annual income.

Later, a clarification issued on October 14, 2004 explained how these rules should apply to employees in PSUs and similar organisations. It said that if there is no clear comparison between their posts and government positions, the income and wealth test should be used to determine creamy layer status.

The clarification also said that salary income and income from other sources — except salary and agricultural land — should be assessed separately. A person would be treated as part of the creamy layer only if either of these income components crosses the set limit for three consecutive years.