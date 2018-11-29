How to check air pollution at home? Ex-IIT Delhi students offer this solution

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 353

At a time when people in Delhi and northern Indian cities are gasping for breath due to air pollution, former students and professors of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi have invented a net that they claim will help check Particulate Matter (PM) 2.5 and PM 10 entering the room, according to a Dainik Jagran report. The net is called as “Pollution net”. Former IIT-Delhi students Prateek Sharma, Tushar Vyas and Jatin Kewlani have invented the device with the help of two of Textile Department professors. They will launch their PRODUCT on the occasion of World Pollution Prevention Day on December 2.

How this pollution net will be used?

According to Prateek, the pollution net was manufactured using the nano-technology. This will help filter the hazardous particles in the air. The nanofiber, polymer have been used as ingredients to produce the pollution net. One can place the pollution net on windows, doors and curtains, the report said.

Before this, the trio made a device called ‘Nasofilter’ to check pollution. Apart from checking air pollution, the Nasofilter do not cause any inconvenience to users while breathing. They also run a start-up named ‘Nanoclean’. The central government has provided grants under schemes run by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Department of Science and Technology (DST).

One can only hope that the ‘pollution net’ may provide some relief as Delhi’s air quality continued to remain in the ‘very poor’ category today due to unfavourable meteorological conditions that slowed down dispersion of pollutants even as authorities forecast “significant deterioration” in pollution levels over the weekend.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded at 353, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The CPCB said seven areas in Delhi — Ashok Vihar, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Mundka, Rohini, Vivek Vihar and Wazirpur — recorded ‘severe’ air quality. 20 areas in the national capital recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while it was ‘poor’ in six areas, it said. The level of PM2.5 — particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres — was recorded at 206 and the PM10 level was recorded at 360, it said. In NCR, Ghaziabad, Faridabad and Noida recorded ‘very poor’ air quality while Gurgaon fell into the ‘poor’ category, CPCB data showed.