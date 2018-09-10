How to avail Delhi’s doorstep delivery services: Here’s process and list of services offered in the 1st phase

The services mean that a government representative will arrive at people’s doorstep to assist them with the formalities required to receive the essential utilities.

Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi Government has launched the first phase of doorstep delivery of 40 government services to its citizens. The services mean that a government representative will arrive at people’s doorstep to assist them with the formalities required to receive the essential utilities. The citizens, on the other hand, won’t have to bear the pain of approaching the government offices to get their work done. Currently, the government has launched the first phase of the program wherein it is offering 40 such services. Here’s the list of the services offered and process to avail them:-

Here’s the list of services Delhi government is offering you in the first phase:-

How the delivery of services will work:

– Delhi residents can dial 1076 to place a request for doorstep delivery of services which will be provided from 8 am to 10 pm. The call centre, set up to facilitate delivery of services, will function round the clock.

– Call centre executive will ask for the service to be provided and then give a list of documents required to avail the service. In case documents are not available, an appointment may be fixed to provide the same.

– A mobile Sahayak will be appointed and SMS will be sent to citizens with details of the service request, fees etc. Sahayak will reach the citizen at the appointed time.

– The Mobile Sahayak will then take details of the citizen with the help of a mobile app and biometric authentication.

– Through the government portal, the Sahayak will enter details and upload required documents. Physical documents will be provided for offline services or as required.

– For online services, payment will be made through the government payment gateway.

– Cash may be collected from citizen for offlines services.

– Biometric authentication through Aadhar will be done for the application. OTP may be generated in case of connectivity issues.

– A unique reference ID will be generated which the Sahayak will use to submit the application. A receipt will be provided via SMS or email to the citizen.

– At every stage, the citizen will be informed of the status of the application through SMS.

– In case physical documents are submitted to the Sahayak they will be mentioned in the application.