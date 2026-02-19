The Indian government has rolled out a major upgrade to its passport system with the introduction of e‑passports, a new format designed to enhance security and streamline international travel for citizens.

Launched under the revamped Passport Seva Programme (PSP 2.0), the e‑passport includes an embedded Radio‑Frequency Identification (RFID) chip that stores biometric data such as fingerprints and facial recognition information alongside personal details.

This digital upgrade helps make identity verification tamper‑resistant and quicker at international borders.

How does an e-passport look like?

Visually, an e‑passport closely resembles a traditional Indian passport, but it carries a small gold‑coloured symbol on the cover, indicating the presence of the secure chip inside.

The embedded chip and encryption ensure that the printed data and digital records match, preventing fraud and helping authorities verify authenticity more efficiently.

Who can apply for an e-passport?

Any Indian citizen who meets the standard eligibility criteria for a regular passport can apply for an e‑passport. There aren’t separate requirements for this upgraded format; both new applicants and those seeking a re‑issue can request an e‑passport when applying.

However, the facility is currently available only at select Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) and Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across major cities.

How can you apply for it? A step-by-step process

Applying for an e‑passport follows the same general procedure as a regular passport:

Register or log in on the official Passport Seva Portal. Select “Apply for Fresh Passport / Re‑issue” and complete the online form. Pay the passport fee online. Book an appointment at the chosen PSK or POPSK. Visit the centre with original documents for biometric data capture, including photographs and fingerprints. After processing, the e‑passport is printed with the embedded chip and delivered to the applicant’s address.

What are the benefits of an e-passport?

The RFID‑enabled e‑passport offers several advantages over traditional booklets. Its advanced security features reduce the risk of identity theft and forgery.

At many international airports, automated e‑gates allow faster immigration processing, making travel more seamless. Moreover, the upgrade aligns India with global standards used by more than 120 countries, NDTV reported.

Importantly, existing non‑chip passports will remain valid until their official expiry, and holders are not required to replace them immediately with e‑passports.

Citizens may choose the upgraded version at the time of renewal or new application.