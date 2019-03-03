How this year’s Kumh Mela at Prayag Raj created three Guinness World Records

This year’s Kumbh Mela at Prayag Raj has created three Guinness world records.

The biggest religious gathering, the Kumbh mela organised at the banks of confluence of three holy rivers Ganga, Yamana and mythical Saraswati, has created three Guinness World Records this year. BJP governments at the centre and in Uttar Pradesh have made its successful and orderly organisation a prestige issue to showcase the rising soft power of the country in the world.

This year’s Kumbh mela which is being organised at an interval of 12 years has made it to Guinness world record for largest traffic and crowd management plan, the biggest painting exercise at public places under the paint my city scheme and the third world record is a testimony to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Clean India Mission.

Prayagraj Kumbh Mela 2019 won the third Guinness world record for the world’s biggest sanitation and waste disposal mechanism. For more than last one year, Prime Minister Modi has been personally inviting overseas Indians to visit the country early this year by making a tour programme that will include participation in the Pravasi Bhartiya Divas which was organised in his constituency Varanasi between January 21 to 23, then he asked them to come to Delhi to attend Republic Day on January 26 and lastly visit Allahabad, which has now been renamed Prayagraj during the Kumbh Mela in February and March.

India’s Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj district in northern state of Uttar Pradesh has been considered the world’s largest religious gathering, which is estimated to be attended by over 120 million people. The other large religious congregations include annual Islamic pilgrimage called Hajj in Saudi Arabia which was attended by 2.4 million people last year.

How Kumbh Mela created three world records

A three member team from Guinness World Records visited the Prayagraj for four days, from February 28 to March 3. Kumbh Mela organisers pressed more than 500 shuttle buses on the highway in one go that has been rated as the biggest crowd and traffic management plan by the Guinness team.

The second world record is for the painting exercise conducted on March 1 under the Paint My City Scheme. And the third world record is for biggest collective cleaning exercise as more than 10,000 sanitation workers engaged in the cleaning work at Prayagraj Kumba Mela simultaneously.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also underscored the importance of the duties performed by sanitation workers by washing their feet last Sunday.