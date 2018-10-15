How safe are women in Indian cities: Here are some safety tips from police

A Delhi Police report had observed that more than 95 per cent of sex-offenders were relatives, neighbours, friends of the victims. (Illustration: The Indian Express/CR Sasikumar)

A case of sexual assault against a woman has again shamed the national capital and hit the claims on women’s safety. As per reports, a woman working with a multinational company (MNC) in west Delhi’s Dwarka was allegedly gang-raped by two of her colleagues on Saturday night. Birju (25), and his associate Vinod Kumar (31) first offered her a lift after office hours on Saturday and then allegedly served her a cold drink laced with sedatives. During the journey, the woman fell unconscious.

According to an official at Dwarka north police station, the victim was taken to a flat in an unconscious state where the two took turns to rape her. After committing the crime, the accused dropped the victim near Vasant Kunj area. The victim somehow reached home and narrated her ordeal to family members. The victim gave a written complaint against the accused on Sunday.

The incident comes in a string of incidents where women have fallen victim to sexual abuse at the hands of those they trusted. From the comforts of their house to the very first step they take outside their home; from schools to workplace, the safety of women is challenged every minute and their struggle for dignity lives on. In such a scenario, the police from different states come up with guidelines for women’s safety from time to time.

A Delhi Police report had observed that more than 95 per cent of sex-offenders were relatives, neighbours, friends of the victims. Although the rape cases by strangers were evidently very less but were highly violent in nature. The report had perceived the public spaces such as roads, bus stands, parks, subways, etc. to be quite unsafe for women. One of the general safety tips by Uttar Pradesh police clearly advises women against asking for lift under any circumstances. It also urges women to never pick a person asking for lift. If a stranger stops by to give assistance, a woman should not get out of the car and instead ask the person to call for help. A woman should not stop and offer help to stranded motorist, police suggest.

The Delhi Police has devised ways to help women in distress. It advises against taking lift from unknown persons and urges not to hesitate to scream on being harassed. In case of an emergency, a woman can contact free ‘Women Helpline’ on 1091. Delhi Police has a mobile application ‘Himmat’ for women in the city to get immediate help when in distress. The app is available for download on play store and iOS app store. In order to combat and prevent street crime against women in Delhi, a special bike patrolling initiative has been undertaken by the Delhi Police in various parts of the city.

Last year, the Pune City police had recommended a “buddy system” for the safety of working women in the wake of the murder of an IT professional Rasila Raju OP in Pune by a company security guard. Apart from discouraging women to work alone, the police issued guidelines, asking software companies to check the background of all their staff, including security guards. It also recommended that no woman employee should be picked up first or dropped last in office cabs, among other things.