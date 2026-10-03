More than 500 parks managed by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) need additional lighting, while 399 have boundary-related security gaps, an internal audit has found. Ordered after the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old girl at Aastha Kunj Park, the review has identified widespread deficiencies in the authority’s park network.

Only 16 of the DDA’s 736 parks (about 2%), have functioning CCTV surveillance, according to the audit findings reported by Indian Express. The authority has classified 190 parks as high risk, 258 as medium risk and 288 as low risk.

Lighting, cameras and access gaps

According to the DDA’s statement, 231 of the 520 parks requiring additional lighting have been taken up for immediate provision. Another 323 parks have been identified for CCTV installation, the IE report stated.

The audit also flagged access-security problems at 163 parks, where gates that cannot be locked need to be made lockable. Of the 399 parks with boundary-related vulnerabilities, the authority said missing grille work had been repaired at 233.

A DDA official said the high-risk classification covered concerns such as unauthorised entry at night, encroachment, drug-related activities, crime-prone surroundings and dense forest areas.

The list includes Aastha Kunj, District Park Hauz Khas, Sanjay Lake, Jahanpanah City Forest, green areas at Hastsal and Maa Anandmayi Marg, Ridge and forest areas and biodiversity parks along the Yamuna floodplains.

Assault prompted the audit

Delhi’s L-G Taranjit Singh Sandhu ordered the review following the alleged gang-rape of a 17-year-old at Aastha Kunj on September 21. Police said three men posing as policemen threatened the girl and her male friend before assaulting her, IE reported. All three accused were arrested.

The incident came amid other reported crimes against women and children. The students of Delhi University, among others, also hit the streets last month to protest the rising cases of crimes against women in the national capital.

Patrols and guard monitoring

The DDA said concerns at high-risk parks were “being addressed on an immediate basis”, with night patrolling underway at 245 major parks.

According to the IE report, an official said that larger parks have motorcycle patrols for faster coverage, with hooters where required. Standard operating procedures are being prepared for patrolling, guard performance, supervisor accountability, attendance, reporting and police coordination.

Biometric attendance for security guards has been activated at 602 parks and will be extended to the remaining parks, the authority said.

Senior officials are also meeting Resident Welfare Associations to identify local safety concerns. The statement did not specify a deadline for completing all the identified improvements.