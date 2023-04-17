How qualified are India’s chief ministers? Report sheds light on top netas’ educational degrees

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is the only Chief Minister who holds a doctorate degree, while incumbent Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is the only CM in India who is “Class 10 pass”, a report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms found after analysing the self-sworn poll affidavits of all the 30 current chief ministers of states and union territories.

There are 28 state chief ministers and two union territories — Delhi and Puducherry — also have chief ministers. The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir does not currently have a chief minister.

The ADR and Election Watch (NEW) report, published on April 12, showed that 37 per cent of the 30 current chief ministers have declared themselves as graduates, 14 per cent as “graduate professionals”, and 30 per cent as post-graduates.

Three per cent of each of the CMs are Class 10 pass and doctorate and diploma holders. In addition, 10 per cent of the CMs said they were “12th Pass”.

Chief Ministers and their educational degrees

The list of chief ministers with a post-graduate degree includes Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma, Tripura CM Manik Saha, Goa CM Pramod Sawant, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

Incumbent CMs of India who are “Class 12 pass” include: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde is the lone leader among his counterparts who has declared his educational qualification as “Class 10 pass”.