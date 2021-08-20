How Priyanka Gandhi plans to revive Congress from ventilator in Uttar Pradesh

Congress national general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been assigned the task to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh.

In Uttar Pradesh, where the Congress has repeatedly failed to put up a fight, the party leadership is taking several steps to revive its fortune. During the 2012 assembly election, the Congress had won 28 seats but slipped further in the 2017 assembly elections when it only got 7 seats. The party remained on the third spot in the recently held panchayat elections by winning 270 seats.

However, the party is revisiting its election strategy in the run-up to the 2022 Assembly Elections in Uttar Pradesh. The party allied with Akhilesh Yadav’s Samajwadi Party in 2017 but the alliance could not stop the BJP from securing a thumping majority. This time, the Congress has planned to contest all the 403 seats alone. But with a resurgent SP and a determined BJP in front, the path ahead is not going to be a cakewalk for the grand old party.

Priyanka Gandhi to spearhead campaign

Congress national general-secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been assigned the task to rebuild the party in Uttar Pradesh. She has already begun working closely with the state party leaders in order to strengthen the party base and mobilize the cadre. Priyanka Gandhi had also said that the party is open for alliances but not at the cost of the party’s interests. Priyanka Gandhi wants to strengthen the party at the village level and had made several changes since taking over the post. She not only constituted smaller new executive committees but also appointed new district presidents, formed some election-related committees and elevated party MLA Ajay Kumar Lallu as the state unit president. Under her guidance, the Congress has been organising training camps for grassroots level cadres where she addresses them directly with local leaders in attendance. Priyanka Gandhi is closely monitoring the developments on the ground and has asked leaders to directly speak to her in case of any issue.

75 Hours in 75 Districts

In consonance with the 75th year of Independence, the Congress party has started its campaign in Uttar Pradesh under which senior leaders and functionaries of the state unit have been asked to spend 75 hours across 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh covering 30,000 villages. Being organised under the banner of ‘Jai Bharat Mahasampark Abhiyan’, the Congress aims to directly reach around 90 lakh people. The party is today organising ‘Sadhbhavna Diwas’ on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and is facilitating freedom fighters, their families and senior citizens in order to set a direct connection with the voters.

Poll Panel in Place

The party has already constituted an election committee for Uttar Pradesh. The members of the committee include state unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, former Union ministers Salman Khurshid, Rajeev Shukla and R P N Singh, CLP leader Aradhana Mona Misra, Nirmal Khatri, Pramod Tiwari, P L Punia, and Vivek Bansal. There are 38 members in the panel. The committee is a mix of the national president, chiefs of departments from Uttar Pradesh, state heads of frontal organisations, vice-presidents and general secretaries of the UPCC.

The Congress has also planned to hit the ground and raise the issues affecting people, be it unemployment, inflation or the devastation caused by the second wave of COVID-19.