Despite assurances from the Centre, state government and oil marketing companies, several fuel stations across the country, including the ones that will hold assembly elections in April, like Bengal and Assam, have been reporting panic buying from the people falling prey to rumours about fuel shortage in the country due to the West Asia conflict

The centre has repeatedly highlighted that India’s energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India’s strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving.

Both the centre and state governments have also warned of strict action against “mischievous elements” for causing panic. To ensure smooth replenishment, several states have relaxed time restrictions on the movement of petroleum transport vehicles, which were earlier imposed during specific hours for traffic and safety reasons.

“There is no shortage of petrol or diesel in the state. We have checked with the suppliers, including IOCL, BPCL and HPCL,” Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota told news agency PTI amid panic buying of petrol and diesel in several parts of the poll-bound state, including the largest city Guwahati.

In the case of Guwahati, he said the administration has checked with each of the 35 petrol pumps within the city, and all have confirmed they have adequate stock.

The chief secretary, in a post on X, further said, “After review and verification with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), as well as individual petrol and diesel outlets across Assam including Guwahati City, it has been confirmed that there is adequate stock of petrol and diesel in line with the state’s normal requirements at both OMC depots and retail pumps.” “Additionally, IOCL has relaxed the payment terms for retailers, allowing them to make payments within three days of purchase, instead of the earlier same-day payment requirement,” he added.

The assurances, however, seem not to have allayed the people’s fears. A number of petrol pumps displayed ‘no fuel’ signs or were completely closed down after running out of stock due to panic buying, PTI reported. Similar reports of panic buying leading to depletion of stocks were received from Golaghat, Nagaon and Darrang districts, among other places.

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), meanwhile, assured citizens across West Bengal that there is no shortage of essential fuels, including petrol, diesel, CNG, and domestic LPG, amid rising concerns over supply disruptions.

The state-run energy major reported all its fuel stations and LPG distributorships are functioning normally and are fully stocked to meet consumer demand.

“There is no cause for concern or panic buying. Our supply chain operations remain robust and efficient, ensuring uninterrupted supplies,” the company said in an official statement.

Retail outlets directed to supply fuel only directly into vehicle tanks

The Karnataka government has urged people not to pay heed to rumours about petrol and diesel shortage or resort to panic buying amid reports of people queuing up at fuel stations in some parts of the state.

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said the Centre has clarified that there is ample stock of fuel available at retail outlets across the country.

“It has come to the attention of the government through various media reports that in certain parts of the state, people are queuing at petrol pumps with containers such as bottles and cans. This behaviour is driven by false rumours suggesting an impending shortage of petrol and diesel,” it said.

The state government has instructed retail outlets to supply fuel only directly into vehicle tanks and strictly prohibited petrol pumps from dispensing fuel in bottles, cans or any external containers.

Under existing laws, storage of fuel in bulk or in unauthorised containers is illegal, it said.

The government also assured that the fuel supply chain remains robust and there is no cause for concern, according to a press note.

Meanwhile, the police have warned of strict legal action against those spreading rumours about fuel shortage.

“There was miscommunication and misrepresentation of facts by anonymous social media users, which led to confusion among the public and prompted many to purchase fuel in unusually large quantities,” Hubballi Dharwad Police Commissioner N Sashikumar told reporters, according to PTI.

The warning followed misinformation circulated on social media that triggered panic buying and long queues at fuel stations across the Hubballi-Dharwad police commissionerate limits on March 24.

Earlier this month, several petrol pumps in neighbouring Tamil Nadu’s capital Chennai and elsewhere ran out of fuel as panicked people descended with water cans and barrels to stock up on petrol and diesel. In some places, people did not relent even after police assured them that there were no shortage of fuel.

India’s energy supply is fully secure and stable.



There is NO shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG anywhere in the country. All retail outlets are operating normally, with adequate supplies.



Misinformation and panic-driven narratives are completely unfounded. Citizens are advised… — Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas #MoPNG (@PetroleumMin) March 26, 2026

Authorities in Madhya Pradesh have also clarified that there is no shortage of petrol, diesel, or LPG in the state.

Bhopal Collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh appealed to the public not to panic or be misled by rumours. “There is sufficient stock of petrol and diesel at fuel stations, and we are in constant contact with pump operators. People should not pay attention to such misleading claims. Petrol is available to everyone as per their requirement,” Singh said.

Additionally, the Collector also stressed that there isn’t any issue regarding food grain availability either.

‘Situation on the ground is very bad…panic is gripping despite many statements,’ BRS’s Ravula Sridhar Reddy

Despite multiple official statements, public anxiety persists, and people are seen forming huge lines outside petrol outlets to fill fuel. Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader Ravula Sridhar Reddy on Thursday described the situation in Hyderabad as “very bad”.

“The situation on the ground is very bad. Even in Hyderabad, you can see huge lines before the petrol pumps to fill the fuel. The panic is gripping despite many statements…The state government should work in coordination with the central government and must ensure that there is no shortage of supplies, and they should instil confidence in the public that the supplies will be there,’ Reddy told ANI.\

Meanwhile, the Consumer Affairs, Food and Civil Supplies Department, Government of Telangana, on Tuesday categorically clarified that there is absolutely no shortage of Petrol, Diesel, or domestic LPG anywhere in the state.

According to the release issued by PRO, Civil Supplies, Telangana State, the recent reports of long queues and temporary “No Stock” boards at certain retail petrol outlets are strictly the result of sudden, unwarranted panic buying fueled by false rumours.

Furthermore, the release informed that the recent administrative changes regarding advance-payment models by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have caused minor, temporary logistical adjustments for some local dealers.

In Mizoram, southern districts of Siaha and Lunglei, which share borders with Myanmar, have restricted the movement and export of petroleum products to the neighbouring country. The move was introduced the measures through separate orders to regulate distribution and curb illegal cross-border trade, officials said, according to PTI.

The Centre on Wednesday held an all-party meeting to brief political parties on the steps taken amid ongoing tensions in West Asia.

According to news reports, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri briefed the parties through a detailed presentation at the meeting, followed by remarks from External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The government highlighted that energy security remains stable, with adequate availability of crude oil, LPG and other essential supplies, and that India’s strong refining capacity will ensure continued supply, including fertilisers, with shipments already arriving.