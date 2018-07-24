How Pakistan election 2018 polls result will affect India

Lahore : Pakistani politician Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, addresses his supporters during an election campaign in Lahore, Pakistan, Monday, July 23, 2018. Pakistan will hold general elections on July 25. AP/PTI

Pakistan General elections 2018: All eyes are on Pakistan as the troubled nation goes to polls tomorrow. The election results will be keenly watched by New Delhi, especially in the wake of strained relations of the last many years. The poll results will show if the neighbouring country has taken a step forward to cleanse the stain of being a shadow democracy, run by its de-facto establishment – the powerful military and the ISI – or several steps backward.

A stable Pakistan is in the interest of India. For now, the election in the country is being fought on domestic issues with random mentions of India in the campaign. For instance, Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif recently vowed to make Pakistan better than India if his party wins. “If I do not end load shedding crisis in six months, you can change my name,” adding “they (Indians) will come to Wahga Border and call Pakistani’s their master,” Shehbaz told a rally in Sargodha on Saturday last. Imran Khan on Sunday accused Nawaz of “protecting India’s interests” as the prime minister.

The election outcome is unlikely to lead to a dramatic change in India-Pakistan relations immediately. Former Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan TCA Raghwan told DNA on Sunday, “Pakistan has been in a phase of heightened instability in the last few years. This election alone may not change that situation, going by the current scenario. A major change is unlikely as far as India’s relations with Pakistan are concerned. The situation could remain to be in flux.”

Terrorists in fray

A number of candidates of banned extremists organisations are contesting in the polls. Many of them are on Pakistan’s terrorism watch list, which is also known as the “Fourth Schedule”. Like one Aurangzeb Farooqi, who is facing several charges of spreading religious hatred and murders of Shiite activists. A New York Times report says Farooqi stands a good chance to win from Karachi, Pakistan’s financial capital and largest city.

By allowing candidates like Farooqi to contest, the Pakistani establishment has made it clear that it is encouraging extremism, instead of curtailing it, and this is one development that will worry India.

Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed is also in the fray, with his son and son-in-law contesting elections under the banner of Allah-o-Akbar Tehrik (AAT). Saeed has fielded 265 candidates for the National Asembly and Provincial legislatures.

Making Imran win

Efforts by previous Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been jailed before polls, to normalise ties with India was not taken kindly by the military lords of the Islamic nation. Nawaz, who is a three-time PM of the country, was forced to step down for allegedly violating an obscure clause in the constitution, then convicted on flimsy corruption charges and sentenced to 10 years in jail.

Several reports from the country claim that cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan is likely to win the polls and become the next prime minister with the blessings of the ISI and Army.

It will be setback to the cause of democracy in Pakistan, and also not in the interest of India, if the military manages to install a puppet government. More so because the Pakistani military has never shown any interest in peace with India.

Dangerous alliance

There are competing narratives in the fray. Sharif alleges that powerful army are working behind the scenes to ensure victory of Khan, which he denies. In contrast, Khan hails Sharif’s conviction on corruption charges as proof of maturing democracy in the nuclear-armed, terror-sponsoring country.

Khan’s Opposition leaders have claimed that they have been harassed and threatened to switch loyalties, making the path clear for Khan and some other candidates, including some known terrorists, who are sympathetic to the priorities of the military. Though Khan has openly denied being supported by the military, there will be a question mark on his legitimacy, even if he wins.

Rumour mills are abuzz in Pakistan that the military is trying its best to ensure a majority for Khan, or near majority, in the 342-member National Assembly. In case Khan falls short of majority, Saeed’s candidates may join hands with Khan to keep Sharifs out of power.