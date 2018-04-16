How Narendra Modi government’s PMKVY changed lives of sex workers rescued from Delhi’s GB Road

Surrounded by the stigma of sex trade, sex workers are vulnerable to violence, health risks, disrespect, stress and discrimination. (AP)

Surrounded by the stigma of sex trade, sex workers are vulnerable to violence, health risks, disrespect, stress and discrimination. Aiming to empower them, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) recently undertook a project to train 13 girls who were victims of trafficking. In a statement issued last week, NSDC announced successful completion of skill training of these girls in the unarmed security guard job role.

Some time ago, these 13 girls were rescued from GB Road, the red-light area in Delhi, by the Special Police Unit for Women & Children, a body of the Delhi Police. As part of a Special Project, under Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the girls underwent a one-month training. Rajesh Agrawal, joint secretary & CVO, ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship, said, “Our effort with the Delhi Police aims to protect the trafficked girls and channelise their efficiencies by engaging them in productive vocations.”

Jayant Krishna, ED & COO, NSDC, said, “We are committed to extend support to enforcement bodies and NGOs for implementing economic empowerment strategies for sex trade survivors through skill development … NSDC aims to give them access to alternative sources of income; we want to inspire other agencies to come forward and enable the seamless integration of such victims into national mainstream.”

NSDC’s training partner Olive Heritage, supported by the Management and Entrepreneurship & Professional Skills Council, executed skill training through a makeshift training centre in Delhi. The Special Project arm of PMKVY aims to create a platform that facilitates trainings in special areas and/or premises of government bodies, corporate or industry bodies, and trainings in special jobs not defined under the available Qualification Packs or National Occupational Standards.