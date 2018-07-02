How much assets Supreme Court judges possess?

Twelve Supreme Court judges among 23 justices have disclosed their assets on the apex court’s official website. Those who have disclosed their assets include the Chief Justice of India. As per the website record on June 6, 2018, Justice Ranjan Gogoi, the senior most judge after CJI Dipak Misra, had sold his land worth Rs 65 lakh in Guwahati. Apart from this, the record shows the transfer of ancestral land gifted to him and his spouse by his mother. The data also shows that all judges own some land. According to the website, Justice Madan B Lokur has a Maruti Swift, Justice Kurian Joseph owns a second-hand Maruti Esteem and Justice A K Sikri possesses Honda Civic. Notably, the total sanctioned strength of judges in the top court is 31 but 23 are currently there.

The 11 judges, who are yet to make their assets public, are Justices R F Nariman, A M Sapre, U U Lalit, D Y Chandrachud, L Nageswara Rao, Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Mohan M Shantanagoudar, S Abdul Nazeer, Navin Sinha, Deepak Gupta and Indu Malhotra. Among them, Justices Nariman, Lalit, Rao and Malhotra were elevated directly from the Bar. Justice Malhotra took office in April. Justices Kaul, Shantanagoudar, Nazeer, Sinha and Gupta were elevated one-and-a-half years ago. Justices Chandrachud and Rao were elevated more than two years ago. Justices Nariman, Sapre and Lalit were appointed to the Supreme Court judge four years ago.

Apart from these 12 judges, the Supreme Court website also discloses records of assets of 44 former judges of the court. In May 1997, the Supreme Court decreed in a full court resolution that all judges must disclose details of assets and investments, along with that of their spouses and dependents, to the Chief Justice. The declarations would be confidential, it said. The resolution stated: “Every Judge should make a declaration of all his/her assets in the form of real estate or investments (held by him/her in his/her own name or in the name of his/her spouse or any person dependent on him/her) within a reasonable time of assuming office and in the case of sitting Judges within a reasonable time of adoption of this Resolution and thereafter whenever any acquisition of a substantial nature is made, it shall be disclosed within a reasonable time. The declaration so made should be to the Chief Justice of the Court. The Chief Justice should make a similar declaration for the purpose of the record.”