How many seats will BJP lose after SP-BSP alliance? This Narendra Modi minister has a prediction, and the BJP may not like it

Experts believe that an alliance between the two parties will result in major losses for the BJP.

The predicted alliance between Uttar Pradesh’s Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party has raised concerns for Bharatiya Janata Party’s Lok Sabha seat tally in 2019. Experts believe that an alliance between the two parties will result in major losses for the BJP. Currently, the party has 69 MPs out of total 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. Now, Ramdas Athawale, a Union minister and chief of NDA ally Republican Party of India has said the SP-BSP tie-up in Uttar Pradesh might cost the BJP and its partners 25 to 30 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 general elections. However, he asserted that “no one can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

In 2014, the BJP and its allies had won 73 seats in parliamentary elections. The Congress had won Amethi and Rae Bareli, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) had won five seats. However, after the recent bypolls, SP’s tally in the Lok Sabha went up to seven in the state.

“The SP-BSP may damage the BJP and its allies by winning some 25-30 (Lok Sabha) seats. But, the BJP will get more than 50 seats. However, this will not prevent the BJP-led NDA from returning to power at the Centre after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls,” Athawale was quoted as saying by PTI.

However, he hailed Modi’s leadership and suggested that no other national leader can oppose him, “No one can challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi – neither Congress president Rahul Gandhi, nor SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, nor BSP supremo Mayawati.”

Recently, Akhilesh Yadav-led SP was able to wrest the prestigious Gorakhpur, earlier held by UP CM Adityanath, and Phulpur seat, earlier held by UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. A consolidation of OBC, Dalit and Muslim votes is considered as a key factor affecting the BJP in 2019. The RPI (A) president further asked the BSP supremo to join the NDA if her concern for Dalits was genuine.

Speaking on the recently concluded Rajya Sabha polls, Athawale claimed that the BSP candidate lost the Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh as the SP had “betrayed” Mayawati’s nominee by not backing him in return for her support.