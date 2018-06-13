How many days did PM Narendra Modi waste on making fitness video, asks Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam

Nirupam today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting a video on fitness.

Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam today took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for posting a video on fitness challenge and wondered how many days did he “waste” on making the video.

“In last 4 years i.e 1475 days, PM Modi spent 800 days on public rallies, more than 150 days on foreign trips. But he attended Parliament only for 19 days. God knows how many days he wasted on his Yoga videos?” Nirupam, who is the president of Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee, said.

Modi today posted his fitness video on Twitter which shows him meditating, walking on a track inspired by five elements of nature, and doing yoga exercises.

He also passed on the fitness challenge to Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, table tennis player Manika Batra and IPS officers, especially those above 40 years of age.

The prime minister’s one-and-a-half minute video comes nearly a month after he accepted the fitness challenge thrown by Indian cricket team skipper Virat Kohli.

While posting the video this morning, Modi said, “Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature – Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practise breathing exercises.”

Wearing a black jogging dress, Modi is seen walking on a track created around a tree, doing stretching exercise and sitting on a rock for meditation.

He is also seen balancing himself while walking on a narrow, circular track.