How jailed gangster Vikas Dalal slipped through Faridabad police’s grip: Accomplices reveal detailed plan

(Photo: CCTV capture)

Gangster Vikas Dalal who was arrested by the Delhi police in June 2017, hatched a successful escape plan earlier this month. While Dalal slipped through the Faridabad police’s grip, seven of his accompalice including key accused Sandeep were arrested last week. The breakout took place when the gangster was taken to visit a dentist at BK Hospital on October 8 after he complained of a toothache. The whole plan was put in place by Vikas Dalal’s close friend and murder convict, Sandeep who was recently released on bail.

According to an Indian Express report, Sandeep was served a 20 years prison time for a murder case. However, he was released on bail a while ago. It was then he started putting up a plan together to get Vikas Dalal out. The two are members of the Manjeet Mahal gang.

According to the police, the accused revealed the entire plan to help Dalal escape and that they even had backup strategies in order to make it a sure shot. According to DCP Singh, as quoted in the report, each man in this escape plan had a specific task to perform. While one has to open fire at the police team and run away from the spot with Dalal, two others were asked to keep the bike running while waiting at the main gate.

It was at the main gate, that they were supposed to transfer Dalal to two cars that were waiting near the Tikona Park. Two other men had to keep their cars running and one of them was even armed with a chilli spray. Overall, the escape party included 7 men, three vehicles, seven pistols, and a chilli spray.

Police stated that there were two other men who were armed with pistols and stood at the main gate of the hospital in order to make sure that nobody closes it. As a contingency plan, the men were asked to open fire at the police in case Dalal fails to escape.

Once the escape took place, different police teams were formed and sent to different locations like UP, Jhajjar, Sonepat along with others areas where Dalal’s accomplices were either lodged in jail or out on bail. The police interrogated several members of the Manjit Mahal gang and they have been taken on production warrant. They have been identified as Sandeep from Palwal, Pradeep from Jhajjar, Prashant, Sohan and Hasim from Mathura and Kavinder from Muzaffarnagar.