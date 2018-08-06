How is deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha elected?

The Congress, on the other hand, has 50 members and plans to garner support for its candidate, a tough task ahead of 2019.

The election of new deputy chairman of Rajya Sabha will take place on August 9. The election has been necessitated following former deputy chairman PJ Kurien demitted his office on July 2. The election has been touted as a test of unity among the Opposition parties. For the Bharatiya Janata Party, its a battle of prestige ahead of the elections. While the BJP serves as the single largest party with 69 seats, it is way behind the majority mark in the 245-member house. The Congress, on the other hand, has 50 members and plans to garner support for its candidate, a tough task ahead of 2019.

While we are aware that the Vice President of India serves as the head of Upper House, here’s a look at the process to elect his deputy:

The timing: The election of a Deputy Chairman shall be held on such date as fixed by the Chairman. The Secretary-General sends a notice to every member informing them about this date. Venkaiah Naidu today announced that the election will take place on August 9.

Nomination: Any member of the Rajya Sabha can propose another member’s name for the elections a day before the voting. The proposal, required to be submitted to the Secretary-General, needs the support of one more member and letter of “willingness to serve in the position” by the member whose name is being proposed. A member shall not propose or second more than one motion.

Read | United Opposition’s next test: The election of the Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman

Election: The motions proposing the names of the candidates are put one by one in the order in which they have been moved. If first motion is passed, the person presiding shall, without putting later motions, declare that the member proposed in the motion which has been carried, has been chosen as the Deputy Chairman of the Council.

Role of Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha:

The Deputy Chairman or other member competent to preside over a sitting of the Council have the same powers and duties as the Chairman when presiding over the Council. All references to the Chairman in these rules shall in these circumstances be deemed to be, references to any such person so presiding.

Difference between deputy chairman and vice chairman

The deputy chairman and vice chairman of Rajya Sabha are not the same person. The vice chairman presides over the council when the deputy chairman and chairman are not able to dispense their duties.

The Chairman shall, from time to time, nominate from amongst the members of the Council a panel of not more than six Vice-Chairmen, any one of whom may preside over the Council in the absence of the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman when so requested by the Chairman, or in his absence, by the Deputy Chairman.