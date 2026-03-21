An Indian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) tanker was escorted through the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz by the Iranian Navy last week, according to a report by Bloomberg on Saturday.

The vessel was permitted safe passage along a pre-approved route following diplomatic engagement by India, the report cited an unnamed senior officer onboard as saying. During the transit, the tanker maintained continuous radio contact with Iranian naval authorities, who gathered operational details including the ship’s flag, origin and destination ports and crew nationality. The report stated that all onboard the ship were confirmed to be Indians.

Permitted to pass after 10 days

After remaining anchored in the Persian Gulf for nearly 10 days, the tanker was cleared to move on the night of March 13. Its journey through the narrow chokepoint took longer than usual due to heightened security protocols and technical disruptions.

The ship’s automatic identification system (AIS) was switched off during the passage and reactivated only upon entering the Gulf of Oman, the Bloomberg reported.

The officer from the Indian ship told Bloomberg about significant navigation challenges, with GPS systems experiencing widespread interference since the conflict began. Upon exiting the strait, the tanker was met and escorted by vessels of the Indian Navy.

So far, two Indian ships have successfully navigated the route under similar arrangements.

Tehran holds powerful lever over global energy markets

Iran’s mounting threats to vessels in the strait have handed Tehran a powerful lever over global energy markets—driving up prices and stoking fears of shortages in oil, natural gas, cooking fuel and even fertilizers. Nearly a fifth of the world’s oil typically flows through this narrow corridor.

“They never knew they could do it until they tried it. Now they know and it’s pretty effective,” a Western official told British daily Financial Times.

Since the war erupted in late February, the route has turned increasingly perilous. Ships have been hit by missiles and drones, at least two seafarers have been killed, insurance premiums have surged and reports suggest the waterway may even have been mined.

The conflict has intensified in the region following joint military operations by Israel and the United States against Iran on February 28. The Strait of Hormuz, a critical global energy corridor handling nearly 20 million barrels of oil per day and about a fifth of global LNG trade, has since seen severe disruptions.