How greed for availing government perks and privileges landed Kathak dancer in jail

A kathak dancer’s greed for availing government perks and privileges by posing as an official of the Ministry of Culture landed him in police net, said an officer from the Crime Branch. The accused identified as Pulkit Maharaj alias Pulkit Mishra, a popular Kathak Dancer who has been running a Kathak School in Shalimar Garden, they added. Based on a tip-off, he was arrested from Sahibabad, Uttar Pradesh by a special operation squad on Thursday and has been taken into police remand for five days, Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) said.

Police said a case was registered against him in August after they received a complaint from the government of India alleging that he used to impersonate as Director of Art in Ministry of Culture and used to send fax messages to District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police of various cities seeking government facilities.

The accused posed either as director or secretary of Ministry of Culture to seek government accommodation or security from the District Magistrate or other government officials. The incident came to light after a letter was issued to the District Magistrate of Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur in the name of a person claiming to be the secretary of Ministry Culture, seeking security and accommodation for Maharaj and his disciples who wanted to visit an old temple in Sitapur, police said.

The accused was presented before Patiala House court here and has been taken into police remand for five days. Further investigation underway.