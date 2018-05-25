How gang of 4 used Rajasthan’s E-mitra scheme to dupe people worth over Rs 1 crore

The police has said that the accused opened 20 bank accounts for the purpose. (Representative image)

The Delhi Police has nabbed four persons on charges of stealing bank details, duping money and transferring it to their e-wallet accounts in order to make the transaction legal. The police claimed that the accused used Rajasthan government’s E-mitra scheme, while seeking money from people in exchange of paying their utility bills. Under the Rajasthan government’s E-mitra scheme, the state government has opened a private counter for the purpose of public-friendly digital governance. According to DCP (Shahdara) Nupur Prasad, Ram Kumar Mandal (25), Purnanand Kumar Tiwari (22) of Jharkhand, Shabir Ali (27) and Surendra Singh (22) of Rajasthan have been nabbed for allegedly trying to fool people.

“The accused would make fake calls pretending to be a bank manager or an RBI employee, and ask for information such as card number, CVV and OTP. They transferred money from these accounts to various e-wallets or virtual accounts, routed the money into another e-wallet and finally transferred the money into bank accounts. They then paid utility bills like electricity bill, DTH and mobile recharge after taking money from people,” Prasad was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

The police has said that the accused opened 20 bank accounts for the purpose and transferred more than Rs 1 crore from a number of accounts since January.

As poer police, the gang is said to have Naxalite links. Its kingspin, Mandal, was wanted by the police in over two dozen states. He was not just involved in online frauds but also said to have trained youngsters. During its search operation, the police has also seized mobile phones and a number of laptops used in the crime, Rs 75,000 and several cheque books, among other items.

The police had received a complaint from from a woman in March at Anand Vihar police station about an online transaction fraud.

“The woman alleged that somebody had called her pretending to be an official from the Reserve Bank of India and asked for bank account and debit card details, including a one-time password, to link them with her Aadhaar Card. Shortly after she shared all these details, Rs 1.85 lakh was siphoned off from two of her bank accounts”, the DCP told The Hindu.