The Punjab Police on Saturday arrested a couple accused of a robbery of Rs 8.49 crore that took place in Ludhiana on June 10 – all thanks to a Frooti packet.

Mandeep Kaur, also known as Daaku Haseena, and her husband Jaswinder Singh were arrested at Hemkund Sahib in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli. They were visiting the Sikh shrine to pay obeisance for a successful completion of the crime. So far, police have arrested 9 out of the 12 people accused in the case.

Also Read: Punjab Police to get Isuzu, Scorpios for high-speed pursuits

Punjab Police had received information that Mandeep Kaur and her husband Jaswinder Singh had plans to flee to Nepal. But before that, they had plans to visit various shrines, including Haridwar, Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib.

How was the couple arrested?

It was difficult for the police to identify the couple among a huge crowd of devotees who were visiting the Sikh shrine in Uttarakhand. Under operation ‘Let’s cage the Queen Bee’, police came up with a plan to hold a free drink service for pilgrims.

The accused took the bait and came to collect the free Frooti packets. They had to uncover their faces to have the fruit drinks. This is when the police identified them. Police let them pay obeisance at Hemkund Sahib. Following that, the couple was nabbed.

Also Read: MP govt orders probe after viral video shows man being bullied, forced to bark like a dog in Bhopal

In a tweet, DGP Yadav said, “Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand. Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs.”

Proud of @Ludhiana_Police & Counter Intelligence unit to solve the CMS Cash Robbery Case after arresting fugitive Mandeep Kaur @ Mona & her Husband Jaswinder Singh from #Uttarakhand



Kingpin of #LudhianaCashVanRobbery arrested in less than 100 hrs. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/VF2xkDVV83 — DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) June 17, 2023

The police recovered Rs 21 lakh from the couple after they were arrested. The police were also successful in arresting the couple’s accomplice, Gaurav, Gidderbaha in Punjab, according to a report by India Today.

On June 10, the robbers had escaped with Rs 8.49 crore from a cash management company’s office in New Rajguru Nagar in Punjab.