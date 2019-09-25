‘How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?’ BJP declares war against Arvind Kejriwal over dig at Manoj Tiwari

BJP’s city unit chief Manoj Tiwari (File photo: PTI)

The war of words over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) has heated up in the national capital on Wednesday. After Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP’s city unit chief Manoj Tiwari would be the first to be shunted out if the NRC is implemented in the national capital, BJP leaders said he had little understanding of the citizens’ charter. Manoj Tiwari hit back at Delhi chief minister and asked whether those coming to Delhi from other states are considered foreigners by him.

His response came hours after Kejriwal, while taking a sweep at the BJP, said that Tiwari will have to leave Delhi if NRC is implemented in the capital. “People who have migrated from other states are considered as foreigners by you (Delhi CM)? You want to chase them out from Delhi, you’re one among them. If this is his intention then I think he has lost his mental stability. How does an IRS officer not know what NRC is?” Tiwari said in a video post.

Kejriwal was not the only AAP leader to suggest that implementation of the NRC in the capital would target people from outside Delhi. Jumping into the controversy, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted, “Manoj Tiwari ji, people from Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and Bihar come to Delhi for employment opportunities, they contribute equally in its development. They are not thieves. If NRC is implemented in Delhi, these people will have to leave Delhi. Why are you against them?”

“Do you have any proof of staying in Delhi before 1971. If not how will you bring documents before 1971 of Purvanchali brothers residing in Delhi? How much low will anti-poor Tiwari hit,” he went on to say in another tweet.

Tiwari has called for the implementation of the NRC in the national capital on a number of occasions. In August too, he had expressed concern saying that situation in Delhi was “becoming dangerous” because of “illegal immigrants”.

“NRC is needed in Delhi as the situation is becoming dangerous. Illegal immigrants who have settled here are the most dangerous, we will implement NRC here as well,” Tiwari was earlier quoted as saying by ANI.

On Wednesday, another BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya had said that NRC will be implemented in the state of West Bengal and that no Hindu will be required to leave the country. Targetting the TMC without naming it, he added that some certain political parties and politicians are trying to raise fear over NRC among the general people.