How do you view Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra? Nitin Gadkari’s EPIC response leaves audience in splits — WATCH

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is set to complete 100 days tomorrow. The Yatra, which is currently touring Rajasthan, is set to enter Haryana on December 21. The march has so far seen participation from personalities from different walks of life — film stars, social workers, working professionals et al.

The Yatra, which has coincided with elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, was a prominent feature for both Congress as well as the Bharatiya Janata Party. While Congress presented it as the former party president’s bid to unite the country that has been divided in the name of religion and caste, the BJP often rakes up controversies involving the Congress to suggest that the true aim of Bharat Jodo is exactly opposite from what its name suggests.

But Nitin Gadkari is a man with a difference. Known to speak his mind — something that even the Prime Minister has recognised in the past — the Union Road Transport and Highways minister was the guest at Express Adda organised by The Indian Express in Delhi recently.

Among the many questions answered by the minister, there was one that particularly amused the audience.

Question: “Rahul Gandhi ki jo yeh Bharat Jodo Yatra hai usko aap kaise dekhte hain? (How do you view the Bharat Jodo Yatra by Rahul Gandhi?”

Gadkari’s Answer: “Dekhte hi nahin!”

“He is doing his job, I am doing mine. I only look at what I am doing. You ask me which road is being built and which is not… He has his own role.. He is going to the people… Our best wishes to him… People are watching everything,” Gadkari added.

Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 6 from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and is scheduled to enter Haryana on November 21. The first phase of the Yatra will be in Haryana till December 23. In the second phase, the Yatra will re-enter Haryana from Uttar Pradesh at Sanoli Khurd in Panipat district on January 6. Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to address a huge rally in Panipat on January 7.