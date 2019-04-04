How Delhi Police played a prank on April Fool’s Day to nab wanted ATM thief

By: | Updated: April 4, 2019 9:54 AM

Acting on specific information, cops dressed up as villagers to appear like members of another Mewati gang to nab a wanted ATM thief from Uttam Nagar on April 1.

Delhi Police, Delhi latest news, Mewati ATM thiefDelhi cops dressed as Mewati gang members to nab a wanted ATM thief. (File Photo/PTI)

In a plot straight out of a Bollywood masala flick, the Delhi Police tricked a wanted ATM thief to arrest him on Monday, April 1. After receiving specific inputs about the proclaimed offender, a Delhi Police team from Dwarka decided to nab the criminal in a meticulously planned operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse told Hindustan Times that his team received a tip-off that Mohammad Aslam, who is wanted in a series of cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, will be in Uttam Nagar area to do recce for his next ATM theft.

How the Mewati ATM thief was nabbed

Upon receiving the information, cops dressed up as villagers to appear like members of Mewati gang. At about 9PM, Aslam was spotted near an ATM in the area. When the 45-year-old thief spotted the cops in lungi-kurta and bandana, he mistook them as members of another Mewati gang. After a brief interaction, Aslam agreed to share the money he would loot from the ATM.

Also Read: Abortive bid to loot ATM in Bihar, security guard killed

Aslam and the disguised policemen then approached the ATM. The cops then got into action and locked him inside the ATM kiosk. He was later overpowered and arrested, Hindustan Times reported.

Aslam was involved in an ATM loot case in Maurya Enclave in 2012. However,  one of his aides was killed when the security guard opened fire to prevent them from stealing money. He was arrested later but managed to flee from police custody during trial.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. How Delhi Police played a prank on April Fool’s Day to nab wanted ATM thief
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
GST collection back above Rs 1 lakh crore in March; hits new record high as return filings increase
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
Roll-out of new, simplified GST return forms deferred
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
GST refund on exports: Rules, eligibility, conditions, requirements, process; all you need to know
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition