How Delhi Police played a prank on April Fool’s Day to nab wanted ATM thief

In a plot straight out of a Bollywood masala flick, the Delhi Police tricked a wanted ATM thief to arrest him on Monday, April 1. After receiving specific inputs about the proclaimed offender, a Delhi Police team from Dwarka decided to nab the criminal in a meticulously planned operation.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse told Hindustan Times that his team received a tip-off that Mohammad Aslam, who is wanted in a series of cases in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, will be in Uttam Nagar area to do recce for his next ATM theft.

How the Mewati ATM thief was nabbed

Upon receiving the information, cops dressed up as villagers to appear like members of Mewati gang. At about 9PM, Aslam was spotted near an ATM in the area. When the 45-year-old thief spotted the cops in lungi-kurta and bandana, he mistook them as members of another Mewati gang. After a brief interaction, Aslam agreed to share the money he would loot from the ATM.

Aslam and the disguised policemen then approached the ATM. The cops then got into action and locked him inside the ATM kiosk. He was later overpowered and arrested, Hindustan Times reported.

Aslam was involved in an ATM loot case in Maurya Enclave in 2012. However, one of his aides was killed when the security guard opened fire to prevent them from stealing money. He was arrested later but managed to flee from police custody during trial.