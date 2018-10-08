How could you treat children like this?’ SC raps Bihar government after girls get beaten up in Supaul

Supreme Court

Coming down hard on the Bihar government over instances of crime against minor girls, the Supreme Court today rapped the Nitish Kumar-led dispensation over such reports. The Supreme Court’s observations come days after reports of 34 minor girls in Bihar’s Supaul being allegedly thrashed for resisting sexual advances.

Taking strong objection to the incident, the Supreme Court observed that such instances are increasing on regular basis. “All these newspaper reports are not good. Skeleton of girls found… 34 girls beaten up because they wanted to protect themselves from molestation. How could you treat children like this? These kinds of problems are arising day in and day out,” it observed.

On Monday, Bihar police detained nine accused in the case., two days after girls were thrashed by some people after they raised their voice against local boys who were allegedly trying to sexually harass them. These girls were attacked while they were taking rest at Kasturba Residential school in Triveniganj. A police official while speaking to ANI earlier in the day said that as many as nine persons have been detained in the case so far, out of whom one is a minor. “Want to identify the rest, don’t want any innocent to get caught, ” he told the agency further.

The girls, aged between 12 and 16 years, were taken to a nearby hospital. So far, 26 of them have been released. After the trouble began the ruckus continued for close to an hour. There was also no presence of guards in the school, reports said. According to a girl, boys often used to write obscene words on walls. When girls stopped them from doing that, they were thrashed. “There were some women with them who beat us up too and manhandled our teachers,” she told the agency further.

Condemning the incident, Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav slammed the Nitish Kumar-led state government. Yadav wrote in a series of tweets, “After the institutional rape of 34 girls in #Muzaffarpur now two dozen boys attacked 70 schoolgirls in #Supaul with sticks after they resisted sexual harassment in girls hostel,36 hospitalised. As usual Nitish deadly silent as he has turned into Besharm Kumar. WHY DOESN’T HE SPEAK?”