How conman used cancelled cheque to dupe Delhi woman of Rs 3.80 lakh on pretext of cheap loan

A Delhi woman was recently duped of Rs 3.80 lakh by a man who promised to provide her loans at cheap rates from nationalised banks. While the identity of the woman complainant has not been revealed by the police, the accused has been identified as 40-year-old Deepak Arora. After following a detailed investigative process, the police was able to nab the man from near the Tis Hazari metro station.

The case came to light when the woman filed a complaint at the Punjabi Bagh police station in west Delhi and told them how an unauthorised withdrawal of Rs 3.80 lakh was made from her saving bank account. The victim also informed the police about a woman who had called her a few days ago and convinced her that she would arrange a loan of Rs 12 lakh on very low-interest rate. Narrating the incident further, the victim said that a meeting was then fixed on March 31 with the accused at her residence to collect documents required for approval of loan.

The police found in the course of investigation that the complainant had provided all her documents, including copies of Aadhaar card, and a signed cheque on which a line was drawn with the pen in the space meant for writing name of bearer of cheque, to convince her that it was a cancelled cheque. The police then said that the ‘so-called’ cancelled cheque was then used to withdraw money from the complainant’s account.

Half an hour after the loan woman left the victim’s house, the complainant received a message on her mobile that Rs 3.80 lakh have been debited from her savings bank account. It was then that the victim approached the police.

The police interrogated the staff of the bank from where the withdrawal was made. They even checked the CCTV footage that showed a suspicious person inside the bank. Further, the police found that the cashier at the bank had neglected his duties as he neither verified the identity proof nor called the account holder before handing over such a large amount of cash to the accused.

The team then traced the woman accused to a hospital in Ramesh Nagar and found her undergoing treatment. She told the police that it was her husband, Deepak Arora, who had withdrawn the money. After the police nabbed Arora, he told them about his plan and how he conspired along with his wife to impersonate as loan agents of nationalised banks and call customers randomly. The police said that the accused’s wife is suffering from a disease and to meet the expenses of her treatment, they had planned to cheat the bank customers.

Deputy commissioner of police (West), Vijay Kumar said that the accused managed to withdraw Rs 3.80 lakh from the complainant’s bank account, he handed over Rs 1.80 lakh to his wife and fled to Saharanpur, UP with the remaining amount.