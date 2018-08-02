How Chennai Police busted a gang of pickpockets targeting DMK men outside Kauvery hospital

On Monday, six officers in plain clothes were deployed at the hospital and they narrowed down to three suspects.

Chennai police have nabbed a trio of pickpockets who targeted DMK cadres standing outside Kauvery Hospital where party President M Karunanidhi is admitted. But, what adds to the Chennai Police heroics is that they did this from under a bed. Yes, you heard that right! A Chennai Police officer who nabbed the first of the three accused reportedly hid under a bed and overheard their conversation. He then texted the police team waiting outside “come”.

Minutes later, the Chennai Police had arrested three members of the gang. On questioning, the police found that the gang of men wearing dhotis and coordinating on WhatsApp had targeted crowds outside the hospital for four days. Reportedly, 14 of them have been arrested by the police so far and recovered several stolen wallets and mobile phones.

According to a senior cop, Chennai police formed a team of six officers trained to probe such crimes. On Monday, six officers in plain clothes were deployed at the hospital and they narrowed down to three suspects.

What made the police team suspicious was that some men, dressed in dhotis like DMK leaders, walked around alone and did not raise any slogans when the rest of the crowd did. On Monday, when the three suspects left, four cops followed them to a lodge in Koyambedu, some 10 km away. As per an Indian Express report, the suspects entered a room and left again without locking the door.

One of the officers entered the lodge to search the room. But, the three returned soon and our officer managed to hide under the bed. He overheard their conversations and noted other details. He then texted his colleagues who were waiting outside. Immediately, a police patrol team was called and they raided the room. All three were arrested.

A K Viswanathan, Chennai Police Commissioner, was quoted as saying by IE that there were similar cases in the past and they were arrested immediately because their strategies and style of functioning were surprising.