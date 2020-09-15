‘How can Mughals be our heroes’: Yogi Adityanath renames upcoming Agra Mughal Museum after Chhatrapati Shivaji

Utar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (File pic)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that the upcoming ‘Mughal Museum’ in Agra will be renamed after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“How can Mughals be our heroes?” the press statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office quoted Yogi Adityanath as saying.

“The very name of Shivaji will invoke a feeling of nationalism and self-esteem,” the CM added, according to the statement.

CM Adityanath also made it clear that his government “always nurtured nationalist ideology and anything which smacks of subservient mentality will be done away with”.

The decision to rechristen the Rs 141 crore museum was taken at a meeting on Monday which Adityanath held from his official residence via video link. He reviewed Agra division’s development works and the Covid-19 situation in the district.

“The under-construction museum in Agra will be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. In your new Uttar Pradesh, there is no place for any symbols of subservient mentality,” Adityanath tweeted in Hindi soon after the review meeting.

The museum is being built by the state tourism department. It was announced by Samajwadi Party national president and former CM Akhilesh Yadav in 2016.

The Chief Minister also directed officials to complete the remaining work of Agra Smart City Project at the earliest. He said that the project is among his government’s priorities and should be taken up with the utmost urgency.

Much of the museum’s work has been completed but the finishing touch is yet to be given. The work was stopped due to lack of funds during the lockdown.

The museum will house historical artefacts from Mughal and Braj culture. It is located about two kms from the eastern gate of Taj Mahal.

Adityanath also asked officials to expedite the Agra metro and airport projects, adding that “mo project should suffer for the want of money”. He promised to personally speak to the Centre if any requirement of money arises.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Yogi Adityanath’s decision to rename the Mughal Museum after Shivaji.

“Jai Jijau, Jai Shivrai ! Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaji Ki Jai!” he tweeted.