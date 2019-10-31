How can five labourers be killed under your watch? Mamata Banerjee blames Modi govt for Kulgam killings

Hours after the incident, Chief Minister Banerjee had said that she was shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. (PTI)

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday asked the central government how were five labourers killed when the security of the state was under its control. She said that when all the precautions were in place for EU parliamentarians visit to Kashmir then how that incident happened. “Now, the entire Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the hands of the central government. With all the precautions in place when European Union MPs were visiting Kashmir, how were the labourers killed?” news agency ANI quoted Banerjee as saying.

On Tuesday, five migrant labourers from West Bengal were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. In the same incident, a labourer was critically injured and later succumbed to injuries. All the victims were from Murshidabad district of West Bengal. The attack happened on the day when a delegation of European Union was in Kashmir to assess the ground situation by speaking to locals about their conditions after the abrogation of special status granted to the Valley under Article 370.

Jammu and Kashmir is now a Union Territory, that means now the safety and security of the state are now in the hands of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He will be in charge of the state police and govern the state through Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu.

Meanwhile, the bodies of all five labours were handed over to their families in Murshidabad on Thursday. The state government has announced an ex-gratia grant of Rs 5 lakh for the kin of the deceased. Hours after the incident, Chief Minister Banerjee had said that she was shocked and deeply saddened at the brutal killings in Kashmir. She further said that the words will not take away the grief of the families of the deceased. She had promised to grant all help to the families in this tragic situation.